Fowler 'disappointed' by negative heckling at 16

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 9:33 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler is no stranger to the gauntlet that is the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, but even he took exception to some of what he heard from the stands Thursday morning.

Fowler played the 16th hole early Thursday morning, before the thousands of well-hydrated fans gathered in the stands had reached their full-throated peak. But there were still a few comments from the gallery that caught the ear of Fowler, who shares the early lead after a 5-under 66. He was “disappointed” with some of what he heard from the tee box.

“I may be somewhat of a fan favorite, but they weren’t holding back,” Fowler said. “I was a little disappointed with some of the stuff that was said, and I don’t want much negativity. The normal boos for missing a green, that’s fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun, support the guys out playing.”

Fowler received plenty of feedback after his tee shot found a greenside bunker, leading to his only bogey of the day. Jon Rahm made a birdie playing in the group behind Fowler, much to the delight of the crowds, but even he admitted the environment can be a mixed bag.

“I heard my fair share of comments on that hole; we’re all going to, even when I was on top of the ball and about to take the club back,” Rahm said. “But then it’s as good as it can be bad. If you hit a good shot and a good putt, you get the best reaction you’re going to get in your life. So it’s both. You hit a bad shot and you’re going to get the worst reaction you’re going to get in your life.”

Fowler said he “loves” the closing stretch on the Stadium Course, and he expects even more noise when he heads to the tee late Friday afternoon. At that point, though, he knows there will be a simple remedy.

“Tomorrow’s definitely going to be louder, and Saturday afternoon’s a beauty,” Fowler said. “Just hit better shots there, you’ll have more fun.”

Stricker opens with 68 in first start since August

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 10:34 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After another winter spent in competitive hibernation, Steve Stricker didn’t hesitate when asked why he opted to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open his first official PGA Tour start in more than five months.

“The weather,” Stricker said. “I was working on my game and wanted to get it going and get some competitive golf in me, since it’s been a while. So it was good to get out here.”

Stricker has not played an official event since The Northern Trust in August, but he showed few signs of rust Thursday at TPC Scottsdale, closing with birdies on four of his final six holes to shoot a 3-under 68 that left him two shots off the early lead.

Stricker captained the U.S. squad to victory last fall at the Presidents Cup, and he admitted he didn’t even think about playing until a few weeks before the QBE Shootout in early December, where he teamed with Sean O Hair for the win. After another winter that included his “normal thing of hunting,” the 50-year-old started to turn his attention back to competing with players half his age.

“Right after Christmas, it always gets me going. I always want to start,” Stricker said. “We thought about going to Hawaii and we didn’t go there, and we thought about CareerBuilder and didn’t go there. And I was starting to get itchy to get going.”

Stricker is fully exempt after finishing 115th in FedExCup points last season, and he plans to play about 13-15 events on the main circuit in addition to a “handful” of starts on PGA Tour Champions.

“I guess it all depends on where I’m playing well,” he said. “If I can get off to a good start out here and play some good golf out here, I’ll probably tend to lean more toward playing out here.”

DeChambeau: More nerves on 16 than at the Masters

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 10:31 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to the pressures of competing and winning on the PGA Tour, but even he found himself unprepared for what the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open had to offer.

DeChambeau is making his tournament debut this week, and he didn’t play a practice round on Tuesday after arriving late Monday night. He also didn’t realize that he was only scheduled to play nine holes in Wednesday’s pro-am, which meant that he didn’t see the back nine – including the famous 16th – until the opening round.

“That was insane,” DeChambeau said of the par-3. “I just tried to block it all out, even though it’s really difficult to. You just look down at the ground and try to look at the hole, and that’s all you look at.”

DeChambeau played more like a wily veteran Thursday, carding a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the early lead. His bogey-free round included three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15, and he managed to hit his first-ever shot on No. 16 inside 7 feet before settling for par.

“What’s funny is like, I was more nervous than I was at the Masters when I was an amateur, I can tell you that for sure,” he said. “It’s just different. You’re going to get booed or they’re going to cheer for you. That’s it. There’s not going to be a middle ground, so you definitely want to have the crowd on your side on that.”

'Rahmbo' (67) rocks bandana for birdie on 16

By Will GrayFebruary 1, 2018, 10:05 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jon Rahm left the football jersey at home, but “Rahmbo” still made an appearance during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The former standout at nearby Arizona State has donned a Sun Devil football jersey on the 16th hole in each of his prior two tournament appearances, but this time he opted for a bandana emblazoned with his nickname. He stuffed his tee shot inside 12 feet, then made the putt for just his second career birdie on the hole.

“I’ve heard a lot of nicknames in the last year, and ‘Rahmbo’ is the one I’ve always loved and always tried to encourage,” Rahm said. “I put the shirt on before, and I feel like it kind of gets lost with the (No.) 42 from Pat Tillman on there, so I just kind of wanted to promote the nickname.”

Rahm was slow out of the gates at TPC Scottsdale after being dealt a pair of bad breaks. His layup shot on the par-5 15th hole ended up in a divot, while his wedge approach to No. 2 hit playing partner Xander Schauffele’s ball on the fly and bounced away from the hole.

But the world No. 2 turned things around with an eagle on the par-5 third hole, and after a 4-under 67 he sits just one shot off the early pace.

“I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Rahm said. “I don’t think I missed a single shot after that eagle. I think that every single shot was as pure as I can hit it.”

Rahm explained that he had hoped to have a red bandana like the one featured in the “Rambo” movie series starring Sylvester Stallone, but he had to settle for white because it was the only color that could accommodate a TaylorMade logo on the side.

“That way I felt like it’s the way Rambo actually had it,” Rahm said. “So hopefully it helped, and I can keep making birdies on that hole.”

Paisley continues hot streak, leads in Malaysia

By Associated PressFebruary 1, 2018, 6:08 pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Chris Paisley shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot clubhouse lead over David Horsey after a weather-interrupted first round at the Maybank Championship on Thursday.

Play was suspended for almost two hours because of the threat of storms and 40 players will need to return on Friday morning to complete their rounds.

Paisley, who already has a European Tour title to his name this year after winning last month's South African Open, posted seven birdies at the Saujana Golf and Country Club.

''I hit it well off the tee so I gave myself a lot of wedges and short irons into the greens,'' Paisley said. ''It's very hot and there's not much wind so scoring-wise it is quite easy but to keep your focus is quite difficult with how tiring the heat is.''

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, was well down the field after 72. Haotong Li, who won the Dubai Desert Classic last Sunday, fared even worse as he slumped to a 74.

Defending champion Fabrizio Zanotti made a good start as he posted a 68 to finish in a share of 10th place with 14 other players, including Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

