Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open 2026: Full field and how players qualified for Shinnecock Hills

  
Published June 9, 2026 01:42 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — There are currently 149 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, to be held June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. Seven spots are being held for players who become exempt through the world ranking or winning multiple PGA Tour titles (a-amateur):

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

  • J.J. Spaun
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Jon Rahm
  • Gary Woodland
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Dustin Johnson

Top 10 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Cameron Young
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Sam Burns
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Ben Griffin
  • Russell Henley

2025 U.S. Senior Open champion

  • Padraig Harrington

2025 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

  • a-Mason Howell
  • a-Jackson Herrington

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

  • a-Hamilton Coleman

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • a-Brandon Holtz

Masters champions (5 years)

  • Rory McIlroy

PGA champions (5 years)

  • Aaron Rai
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Justin Thomas

Open champions (5 years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Cameron Smith
  • Collin Morikawa

2025 BMW PGA champion

  • Alex Noren

2025 Tour Championship field

  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Corey Conners
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Harris English
  • Shane Lowry
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Taylor
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Justin Rose
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Sungjae Im
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Sepp Straka

Multiple winners of PGA Tour events with full FedExCup points dating to the 2025 U.S. Open

To be determined after RBC Canadian Open

Top 5 players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18

  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Matti Schmid

Points leader from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour

  • Johnny Keefer

Top 2 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

  • Laurie Canter
  • Adrien Saddier

Top player from the 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

  • Jayden Schaper

British Amateur champion

  • a-Ethan Fang

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

  • a-Jackson Koivun

NCAA champion

  • a-Preston Stout

Latin America Amateur champion

  • a-Mateo Pulcini

The top 60 players from the May 18 world golf ranking

  • Patrick Reed
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Kristoffer Reitan
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Jake Knapp
  • Jason Day
  • Alex Smalley
  • Marco Penge
  • Daniel Berger
  • Michael Kim
  • Matt McCarty
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Adam Scott
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ryan Fox
  • Michael Brennan
  • Pierceson Coody
  • David Puig
  • Ryo Hisatsune

The top player not already exempt from the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

  • Joaquin Niemann

The top player not already exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

  • Lucas Herbert

Final qualifying-England

  • Nathan Kimsey
  • Rocco Repetto Taylor
  • Filippo Celli
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Ugo Coussaud

Final qualifying-Japan

  • Ryuichi Oiwa
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Taihei Sato

Final qualifying-America

  • Peter Uihlein
  • Tom Kim
  • Cooper Dossey
  • Jimmy Stanger
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Neal Shipley
  • Zac Blair
  • Dylan Wu
  • Billy Horschel
  • Nick Hardy
  • Ben Silverman
  • a-Ryder Cowan
  • a-Miles Russell
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Alejandro Tosti
  • Marcelo Rozo
  • William Mouw
  • John Parry
  • Max McGreevy
  • Jackson Suber
  • Ben Kohles
  • Davis Thompson
  • J.B. Holmes
  • a-Arni Sveinsson
  • Carl Yuan
  • Brandon Wu
  • Cole Hammer
  • Kevin Roy
  • Max Greyserman
  • Ben James
  • James Nicholas
  • Chris Kirk
  • Keith Mitchell
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • a-Eric Lee
  • Andrew Putnam

Local and final qualifying

  • T.K. Kim
  • Manav Shah
  • a-Giuseppe Puebla
  • a-Logan Reilly
  • Jake Sollon
  • a-Vaughn Harber
  • a-Jackson Ormond
  • Jackson Van Paris
  • Jake Peacock
  • Robbie Higgins
  • a-Chase Kyes
  • a-Matthew Robles
  • a-Marek Fleming
  • Greyson Leach

The top 60 players from the June 15 world golf ranking

To be determined