U.S. Open 2026: Full field and how players qualified for Shinnecock Hills
Published June 9, 2026 01:42 PM
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — There are currently 149 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, to be held June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. Seven spots are being held for players who become exempt through the world ranking or winning multiple PGA Tour titles (a-amateur):
U.S. Open champions (10 years)
- J.J. Spaun
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jon Rahm
- Gary Woodland
- Brooks Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
Top 10 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open
- Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland
- Cameron Young
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Carlos Ortiz
- Sam Burns
- Scottie Scheffler
- Ben Griffin
- Russell Henley
2025 U.S. Senior Open champion
- Padraig Harrington
2025 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up
- a-Mason Howell
- a-Jackson Herrington
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion
- a-Hamilton Coleman
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- a-Brandon Holtz
Masters champions (5 years)
- Rory McIlroy
PGA champions (5 years)
- Aaron Rai
- Xander Schauffele
- Justin Thomas
Open champions (5 years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Collin Morikawa
2025 BMW PGA champion
- Alex Noren
2025 Tour Championship field
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Keegan Bradley
- Chris Gotterup
- Akshay Bhatia
- Harris English
- Shane Lowry
- Harry Hall
- Nick Taylor
- Ludvig Aberg
- Justin Rose
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sungjae Im
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sepp Straka
Multiple winners of PGA Tour events with full FedExCup points dating to the 2025 U.S. Open
To be determined after RBC Canadian Open
Top 5 players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Sahith Theegala
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- Patrick Rodgers
- Matti Schmid
Points leader from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour
- Johnny Keefer
Top 2 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
- Laurie Canter
- Adrien Saddier
Top player from the 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
- Jayden Schaper
British Amateur champion
- a-Ethan Fang
Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025
- a-Jackson Koivun
NCAA champion
- a-Preston Stout
Latin America Amateur champion
- a-Mateo Pulcini
The top 60 players from the May 18 world golf ranking
- Patrick Reed
- Si Woo Kim
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Kurt Kitayama
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Gerard
- Rickie Fowler
- Jake Knapp
- Jason Day
- Alex Smalley
- Marco Penge
- Daniel Berger
- Michael Kim
- Matt McCarty
- Jordan Spieth
- Adam Scott
- Nico Echavarria
- Sam Stevens
- Ryan Fox
- Michael Brennan
- Pierceson Coody
- David Puig
- Ryo Hisatsune
The top player not already exempt from the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18
- Joaquin Niemann
The top player not already exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18
- Lucas Herbert
Final qualifying-England
- Nathan Kimsey
- Rocco Repetto Taylor
- Filippo Celli
- Matthew Jordan
- Angel Hidalgo
- Niklas Norgaard
- Ugo Coussaud
Final qualifying-Japan
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Kaito Onishi
- Taihei Sato
Final qualifying-America
- Peter Uihlein
- Tom Kim
- Cooper Dossey
- Jimmy Stanger
- Graeme McDowell
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Caleb Surratt
- Neal Shipley
- Zac Blair
- Dylan Wu
- Billy Horschel
- Nick Hardy
- Ben Silverman
- a-Ryder Cowan
- a-Miles Russell
- Emiliano Grillo
- Alejandro Tosti
- Marcelo Rozo
- William Mouw
- John Parry
- Max McGreevy
- Jackson Suber
- Ben Kohles
- Davis Thompson
- J.B. Holmes
- a-Arni Sveinsson
- Carl Yuan
- Brandon Wu
- Cole Hammer
- Kevin Roy
- Max Greyserman
- Ben James
- James Nicholas
- Chris Kirk
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- a-Eric Lee
- Andrew Putnam
Local and final qualifying
- T.K. Kim
- Manav Shah
- a-Giuseppe Puebla
- a-Logan Reilly
- Jake Sollon
- a-Vaughn Harber
- a-Jackson Ormond
- Jackson Van Paris
- Jake Peacock
- Robbie Higgins
- a-Chase Kyes
- a-Matthew Robles
- a-Marek Fleming
- Greyson Leach
The top 60 players from the June 15 world golf ranking
To be determined