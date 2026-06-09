U.S. Open 2026: Full field and how players qualified for Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — There are currently 149 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, to be held June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. Seven spots are being held for players who become exempt through the world ranking or winning multiple PGA Tour titles (a-amateur):

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

J.J. Spaun

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Top 10 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Young

Tyrrell Hatton

Carlos Ortiz

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

2025 U.S. Senior Open champion

Padraig Harrington

2025 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Mason Howell

a-Jackson Herrington

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

a-Hamilton Coleman

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Brandon Holtz

Masters champions (5 years)

Rory McIlroy

PGA champions (5 years)

Aaron Rai

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Open champions (5 years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

2025 BMW PGA champion

Alex Noren

2025 Tour Championship field

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay

Corey Conners

Keegan Bradley

Chris Gotterup

Akshay Bhatia

Harris English

Shane Lowry

Harry Hall

Nick Taylor

Ludvig Aberg

Justin Rose

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Jacob Bridgeman

Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama

Sepp Straka

Multiple winners of PGA Tour events with full FedExCup points dating to the 2025 U.S. Open

To be determined after RBC Canadian Open

Top 5 players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18

Alex Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Patrick Rodgers

Matti Schmid

Points leader from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour

Johnny Keefer

Top 2 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Laurie Canter

Adrien Saddier

Top player from the 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Jayden Schaper

British Amateur champion

a-Ethan Fang

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

a-Jackson Koivun

NCAA champion

a-Preston Stout

Latin America Amateur champion

a-Mateo Pulcini

The top 60 players from the May 18 world golf ranking

Patrick Reed

Si Woo Kim

Kristoffer Reitan

Nicolai Hojgaard

Kurt Kitayama

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Gerard

Rickie Fowler

Jake Knapp

Jason Day

Alex Smalley

Marco Penge

Daniel Berger

Michael Kim

Matt McCarty

Jordan Spieth

Adam Scott

Nico Echavarria

Sam Stevens

Ryan Fox

Michael Brennan

Pierceson Coody

David Puig

Ryo Hisatsune

The top player not already exempt from the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Joaquin Niemann

The top player not already exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Lucas Herbert

Final qualifying-England

Nathan Kimsey

Rocco Repetto Taylor

Filippo Celli

Matthew Jordan

Angel Hidalgo

Niklas Norgaard

Ugo Coussaud

Final qualifying-Japan

Ryuichi Oiwa

Kaito Onishi

Taihei Sato

Final qualifying-America

Peter Uihlein

Tom Kim

Cooper Dossey

Jimmy Stanger

Graeme McDowell

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Caleb Surratt

Neal Shipley

Zac Blair

Dylan Wu

Billy Horschel

Nick Hardy

Ben Silverman

a-Ryder Cowan

a-Miles Russell

Emiliano Grillo

Alejandro Tosti

Marcelo Rozo

William Mouw

John Parry

Max McGreevy

Jackson Suber

Ben Kohles

Davis Thompson

J.B. Holmes

a-Arni Sveinsson

Carl Yuan

Brandon Wu

Cole Hammer

Kevin Roy

Max Greyserman

Ben James

James Nicholas

Chris Kirk

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

a-Eric Lee

Andrew Putnam

Local and final qualifying

T.K. Kim

Manav Shah

a-Giuseppe Puebla

a-Logan Reilly

Jake Sollon

a-Vaughn Harber

a-Jackson Ormond

Jackson Van Paris

Jake Peacock

Robbie Higgins

a-Chase Kyes

a-Matthew Robles

a-Marek Fleming

Greyson Leach

The top 60 players from the June 15 world golf ranking

To be determined

