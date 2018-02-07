Getty Images

Watson to participate in NBA All-Star celebrity game

By Will GrayFebruary 7, 2018, 8:44 pm

Thanks to an overlap in the sports schedule, Bubba Watson will have a chance to showcase his jump shot next week in Los Angeles.

Watson's primary responsibility in L.A. will be battling a strong field at the Genesis Open, an event that he won in both 2014 and 2016. But with the NBA All-Star festivities also in town, Watson will make a detour after the second round on Feb. 16 to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Watson will be on Team Clippers alongside the likes of movie star Jamie Foxx, former NBA champ Paul Pierce and the rapper Common. They'll be taking on Team Lakers, a squad that will feature entertainer Nick Cannon as well as former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Nate Robinson.

The game will be tip off at 4 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center, about a 17-mile drive from Riviera Country Club.

Watson has not won since his triumph at Riviera two years ago, and after a T-40 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open he dropped to No. 115 in the latest world rankings. At 6'3" he should have a size advantage over a few of his counterparts, but he might not even be the best basketball player in his own family, considering his wife, Angie, had a brief career in the WNBA.

Day: I treat every event as if it's my last

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 10:35 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jason Day wants to break the 20-win barrier.

At the very least.

Before he’s done playing, he wants a lot more than the 11 PGA Tour titles (and one major championship) he owns today.

Being reminded of his mortality with all his family’s challenges last year, being reminded by a bad back that not a single future start in golf is guaranteed, Day tees it up this week needing no special motivation to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

“Every mindset that I take into every tournament should be like, `This could be my last tournament,’” Day said. “Because I don't know what's happening around the corner. My back could be gone, and I may not be able to pick up a golf club again.

“I need to go and try and win every single event, because who knows what's going to happen around the corner.”

Day endured a tough times last year, from his mother’s cancer surgery to his wife’s miscarriage to his ongoing back issues. His back flared up again in practice rounds before he won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

“I think 11 [victories] is not enough,” he said. “I think it's very small. I'm not being disrespectful to anyone else, just, in my mind, I look at 11 and I think that's like a very small number of wins. I want to be a multiple major champion. It would be nice to get the Grand Slam, for sure. But anything above 20 is good. But you got to set yourself a high, high goal.”

Day’s record at Pebble Beach has him thinking about winning back-to-back starts. In eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has finished sixth or better in half of them.

“I feel like if I can stay motivated and hungry, keep my body healthy, then I've got a good shot at maybe accomplishing my goals, as long as I want it enough,” Day said. “If I don't want it, then it's not going to happen. So that's the biggest thing is desire for me.”

Day said he’s battled waning desire before, but it’s not a problem coming off last year’s winless season.

Romo receives spot in Tour event in Dominican Republic

By Ryan LavnerFebruary 7, 2018, 8:24 pm

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has received a sponsor exemption into the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

The event, scheduled for March 22-25, is played opposite the WGC-Match Play. This tournament has been played as a Web.com event each of the past two years.

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” Romo, 37, said in a release. “Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.

“I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on Tour.”

The PGA Tour has been reluctant to offer sponsor exemptions to athletes from other sports since a disastrous appearance by Mark Rypien at the 1992 Kemper Open. Rypien, a Super Bowl hero for the Washington Redskins, shot 80-91 at the D.C.-area event and finished last – by 13 shots. 

Romo is a plus-0.3 handicap. To qualify for an unrestricted sponsor exemption on Tour, amateurs need to have a USGA handicap of 0.0 or better. Any unusual requests – such as Romo’s – would also need to be approved by the Tour.

This announcement was teased recently by his CBS Sports broadcast partner Jim Nantz, who said: “He’s going to play in a Tour event. … He’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Another athlete, NBA star Steph Curry, made a splash last year, on the Web.com Tour. He shot rounds of 74-74 and missed the cut by 11 shots, but his 36-hole total score was the second-lowest by an athlete from another sport in that circuit’s history.  

Romo is playing as a celebrity in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, but he has other big-time tournament experience, having teed it up in three U.S. Open qualifiers. 

Fellow Dallas resident Jordan Spieth has played plenty of rounds with Romo over the years. He was asked Wednesday for a scouting report on his game: “He’s playing really well. His short game is fantastic. It’s really impressive. … His muscle memory, his hand-eye coordination is really special.

“I have no doubt he’ll shoot under par every round out here from where they’re playing from. He’s really excited for the challenge, and he wants to beat the pros that are in his group. That’s kind of his goal. He thinks he can win this golf tournament if he played it with us.” 

Spieth recalls role beer played in '17 Pebble win

By Randall MellFebruary 7, 2018, 8:09 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth is just 24, but he has already made a lot of special memories at Pebble Beach.

Yeah, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, but there is more than that.

He collected his first paycheck in a PGA Tour event as a 19-year while playing the event as a non-member on a sponsor exemption. He tied for 22nd and took home $65,000.

The strange social dynamic that a pro-am brings adds to the unique nature of his memories.

“Two beers for Jake” will always be one of them.

Ask Spieth how the pro-am sets this event apart, and he will tell you about the beers country music star Jake Owen brought inside the ropes with Spieth climbing into contention last year.

It was Saturday at the 14th hole, with Spieth making a move, and, well, let him tell it . . .

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

“I'm in a groove,” Spieth said. “I'm playing really well, 5 under or so at the time, and I'm leading the golf tournament. So, your blood's going, the adrenaline's rushing, and I'm looking over at Jake's grabbing two beers off of some lady over to the side, that's at a party, and he's bringing it back to the tee and giving one to his caddie and drinking one while he tees off.

“I'm like, man, this isn't just a normal golf tournament, is it? I mean, he's a great player, he's been a lot of fun as a partner, he knows when that's the right time, when to be kind of funny. He knows when the time to back off is. And it's been advantageous for me, to have Jake as a partner here, selfishly, because of his personality and his caliber of play.”

Spieth said Owen is so talented, it makes it harder for them to win the team event.

“Because he's only getting two pops (2 handicap),” Spieth said. “You kind of need a sandbagger in order to win this thing as a team.”

By the way, the tournament will be handing out 5,000 Jordan Spieth bobbleheads this week to honor him as defending champ.

“After going to baseball games, growing up on bobblehead night, and to have a few of my own, it's kind of bizarre,” he said.

With game trending longer, Donald could be last of his kind

By Rex HoggardFebruary 7, 2018, 7:31 pm

Although he doesn’t look the part of an athletic anomaly, Luke Donald may end up being his generation’s unicorn.

At 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, the Englishman could generously be considered a mid-length player on the PGA Tour. Some may even say a short hitter.

“Average [hitter],” he smiled when asked his status among the play-for-pay set.

Either way, what Donald accomplished is nothing short of astounding. On May 29, 2011, he ascended to No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking. All total, he spent 56 weeks atop the world heap, which is well short of Tiger Woods’ 683 weeks as No. 1.

What makes Donald’s accomplishment unique is that he ranked 165th on Tour in driving distance at that moment. It should come as no surprise that when he was unseated atop the ranking for good on May 27, 2012, it was Rory McIlroy who claimed the crown and ranked 15th on Tour in driving distance.

Donald may well be the last of his kind, a short/mid-length hitter who consistently found a way to beat the best.

“No,” Russell Knox shrugged when asked if it could happen again. “I think I’m really good at golf and I hate to limit myself and say I couldn’t be No. 1 in the world, but the ball and the clubs just go so straight now I feel like everyone has gained from it but the guys who hit it further and the courses are so long now and the greens are firmer and faster, it’s such a massive advantage to be 320 [yards] plus off the tee.”

Defining exactly what qualifies a player as a short/mid-length hitter may be up for debate, but there’s no uncertainty as to where these outliers now stand on the world scale.

Consider Knox, who won twice on Tour in 2016 including a signature victory over a world-class field at the WGC-HSBC Champions, as the voice of reason. His victory at the ’16 Travelers Championship moved him to 18th in the world rankings. He’s never been any higher despite one of the most consistent games on Tour.

It’s not as though the likes of Donald and Knox don’t aspire to such lofty positions ... they’re just realistic.

 “You look at the guys in the top 10, there’s not too many of them [mid-length],” Donald said. “It makes me proud of what I did. I did it at a time when not too many thought I could have done it.”

To prove the point, look no further than the current Official World Golf Ranking which is a new age Murderer’s Row, with Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose rounding out the top 5. Only Spieth (75th) ranks outside the top 35 in driving distance.

It’s become a popular notion that Speith is a mid-length hitter on Tour, but the statistics show he’s more upper-middle class off the tee. The average drive on Tour last year was 292 yards, which would technically make Spieth (295-yard average) above average.

“I’d say 180th [in driving distance] is on the shorter end and 100th is mid-length,” estimated Zach Johnson, who like Donald has defied convention his entire career.

The more intriguing numbers, at least for Donald, come down to simple math. When he moved to world No. 1 in 2011, he was picking up 2.27 strokes per round on the field, which is a combination of the various strokes-gained statistics. It’s the secret sauce, at least that’s what Donald and Mark Broadie, a professor at Columbia Business School who helped the Tour create the strokes-gained concept, concluded.

“The magic formula is you have to gain two strokes on the field per round,” Donald explained. “I’m losing 1 1/2 [strokes] off the tee if I’m not hitting it 300 [yards] all the time or hitting it straight, so I have to find 3 1/2 [strokes] in the rest of my game, which is almost impossible. That’s what it was when I was No. 1.”

Simply put, without the benefit of 320-yard drives, every other aspect of a player’s game must be nearly flawless for a sustained period of time.

This reality is compounded by golf course set-up that caters to the long-driving set, particularly at major championships where players generally make up the most ground in the world rankings.

That doesn’t necessarily mean long golf courses as much as it means layouts that reward length disproportionate to other aspects of a player’s game.

“The shorter hitters need courses with more rough, even a course like Torrey Pines, it’s not a bad course for a medium or shorter hitter. You have to be in the fairway even if it’s 7,500 yards,” Knox said. “But if you get a 7,500-yard course with little rough, a short hitter has no chance.”

At venues like Waialae Country Club, site of last month’s Sony Open, and Harbour Town Golf Links, which hosts the RBC Heritage in April, the short/mid-length players can compete, but those types of ballparks are becoming increasingly rare at the highest level.

Instead, the Tour offers a steady diet of courses like the 7,452-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua, where Dustin Johnson lapped the field by eight strokes last month. In fairness, the current world No. 1 also ranks eighth this season in strokes gained around-the-green, but averaging 296 yards off the tee certainly doesn’t hurt.

Sport defies absolutes and perhaps there’s a short/mid-length hitter who could follow Donald’s footsteps all the way to the top of the mountain, but even those who aspire to such greatness have a hard time seeing the way.

“No, it’s hard,” Zach Johnson figured when asked if a short/mid-length hitter could ever ascend to world No. 1. “[Donald’s] short game was sickening, in a good way, one of the best sand games I’ve ever seen, putter was pure.”

No one played “small ball” better than Donald, which makes his time atop the world so impressive, and very likely makes him the last of his kind.

