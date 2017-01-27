By the numbers: How Tiger, Jack compare on MCs

Tiger Woods shot even par on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he easily missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Here are some key stats provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

• 16th missed cut on PGA Tour as pro (314th start)

• First missed cut at Torrey Pines (eight PGA Tour wins on this course)

• 10th MC or WD in last 18 PGA Tour starts dating to 2014

• Missed cut in 37 percent of starts since 2014 (3 percent from 1996-2013)

• Has 63 more PGA Tour wins than missed cuts as a pro (79 to 16)

• Jack Nicklaus missed his 16th cut as pro on PGA Tour at age 45

• 11 missed cuts, eight wins on PGA Tour in 2010s (four MC, 56 wins from 2000-09)

• One of six players with eight or more wins on PGA Tour since beginning of 2010

• Fewest missed cuts of any player (11) on PGA Tour among that group in span

• First time in pro career he did not break par on Torrey Pines North Course

• Had shot under par each of previous 14 rounds at North Course as pro

• First time in career to not break par either of first two rounds in this event

• Hit 10/14 fairways in second round (only 4/14 in first round)

• Scheduled to play Dubai Desert Classic next week (two-time winner of event)