Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: How Tiger, Jack compare on MCs

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 27, 2017, 7:35 pm

RSS

Tiger Woods shot even par on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he easily missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Here are some key stats provided by the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit.

• 16th missed cut on PGA Tour as pro (314th start)

• First missed cut at Torrey Pines (eight PGA Tour wins on this course)

• 10th MC or WD in last 18 PGA Tour starts dating to 2014

• Missed cut in 37 percent of starts since 2014 (3 percent from 1996-2013)

• Has 63 more PGA Tour wins than missed cuts as a pro (79 to 16)

Jack Nicklaus missed his 16th cut as pro on PGA Tour at age 45

• 11 missed cuts, eight wins on PGA Tour in 2010s (four MC, 56 wins from 2000-09)

• One of six players with eight or more wins on PGA Tour since beginning of 2010

• Fewest missed cuts of any player (11) on PGA Tour among that group in span

• First time in pro career he did not break par on Torrey Pines North Course

• Had shot under par each of previous 14 rounds at North Course as pro

• First time in career to not break par either of first two rounds in this event

• Hit 10/14 fairways in second round (only 4/14 in first round)

• Scheduled to play Dubai Desert Classic next week (two-time winner of event)

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Rose leads Farmers; Woods, Day, DJ all miss cut
TT postscript: Positive signs despite MC
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open
Woods' back passes 'rough' test at Torrey

Trending

Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
This Mickelson-Bradley gambling story is delicious
One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming
Watch: Phil rolls putt up hill, back to hole
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer
Tiger on out driving DJ and Day: 'Oh hell no'
Day: 'Strength of field' rule is 'quite funny'
TT postscript: Woods' short game saved him in 76
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.