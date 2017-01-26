Rose shoots 65, leads by 1 at Farmers

While Tiger Woods stole the spotlight for much of the afternoon, Justin Rose ended up on top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Here's how things look in San Diego, where Rose holds a one-shot lead over another recent runner-up:

Leaderboard: Justin Rose (-7), Adam Hadwin (-6), Gary Woodland (-5), Brad Fritsch (-5), Charles Howell III (-5), Brandt Snedeker (-4)

What it means: Woods was the main story entering the day as he made his first official PGA Tour start in nearly 18 months, but he was unable to keep pace on the rugged back nine on the South Course. Hadwin's 66 led the way on the more difficult of the two layouts in play this week, but Rose will sleep on a slim advantage after carving up the par-5s on the North Course.

Round of the day: Rose is making his first start since a second-place finish at the Sony Open, and he picked up right where he left off with a 65 that featured a pair of eagles. Rose was actually 1 over through six holes before turning it on, as the Englishman played the quartet of par-5s in 6 under after hitting all four greens in two.

Best of the rest: Hadwin joined exclusive company last week with his third-round 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, but he wasn't able to catch Hudson Swafford down the stretch. The Canadian isn't easing up, though, as his 6-under effort on the South Course included just one bogey in addition to four birdies from Nos. 13-17.

Biggest disappointment: Woods appears unlikely to make the cut after an opening 76, but the expectations were much higher for world No. 1 Jason Day. The Aussie won this event two years ago, but his putter went cold Thursday en route to a 1-over 73. He'll now head to the easier North Course with work to do simply to make the cut in just his second start since September.

Main storyline heading into Friday: The spotlight will be on Woods, especially since it appears this could be his last round in the U.S. for a few weeks. The former King of Torrey appeared to have things on track after birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, but he played his next six holes in 6 over to plummet toward the bottom of the pack. The North Course should prove an easier adversary, but Woods still has plenty of rust to kick off after missing a number of shots to the right during his opening round.

Quote of the day: "With ball in hand, and obviously with the rough really thick and wet, it was important to drive the ball in the fairway. And on all the important holes, I drove it in the fairway." - Rose