Stenson's rented home in Southport burglarized

SOUTHPORT, England – It had already been an eventful week for defending champion Henrik Stenson, who returned the claret jug to the R&A and opened the championship with a 1-under 69 on Thursday.

Following that round, however, the Swede learned that the house he and his family are renting this week near Royal Birkdale had been robbed.

“It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way,” he said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.”

Stenson said “some valuable personal items” and all of his clothes for the week had been stolen. He teed off for Round 2 at 2:48 a.m. (local) and was 1 over through four holes.