Thomas: 'Really, really hurt' not making RC team

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Justin Thomas doesn’t openly share his goals. He’s a little concerned that people will continuously remind him of them and hold them over his head if he happens not to accomplish them.

Not a bad decision.

While Thomas admits he still has lofty goals set for this year – and they’re kept safely on his cellphone – he says that the highest one on last year’s list was to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He’s still a little miffed that he wasn’t able to check that one off.

“That really, really hurt not making that team,” he said Sunday after putting the finishing touches on a three-shot victory, his third career win on the PGA Tour. “I had a great opportunity. I should have if I would have played like I know I could have or how I felt like I should have.”

While it’s unlikely that we’ll ever know just how close Thomas was for consideration for Davis Love’s team he knows that, ultimately, he was just too inconsistent down the stretch.

Thomas, 23, tied for third at the Travelers Championship, missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, tied for 10th at The Barclays, missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, played decent at the BMW Championship, then well enough for a sixth-place tie at the Tour Championship.

“I just was thinking about it too much and I put too much heat on myself,” he said. “I felt like it was a lot more pressure than having to win a golf tournament because of how bad I wanted to be on that team. I just love those team events and I just love that kind of brotherhood and those things that you have as a team together and just wanted to be a part of it.

“I felt like I handled adversity well and I handled that pressure well. Just didn’t play well enough.”