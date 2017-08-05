Yin plays her way into Solheim consideration

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Angel Yin looks ready to shake up the Solheim Cup.

The American rookie soared into the picture with her weekend run into contention at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

While Yin can’t make the U.S. team on points, she can make it through the American Solheim Cup world rankings list.

The top eight Americans on the points list will make the team when rosters are finalized with Sunday’s conclusion of the championship. Also, the top two Americans in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings who aren’t already on the team via the points list will qualify.

Yin is No. 59 in the world rankings, but she has a chance to crack the top two on the American points list with a top-five finish Sunday. It will all depend on what other players do.

With a 3-under-par 69 Saturday, Yin is tied for seventh at the Women’s British Open. A finish of fifth or better gives her a chance to make the team with the boost that will give her world ranking, according to Women’s World Golf Rankings projections..

Brittany Lincicome currently holds the top spot on the American Solheim Cup world rankings list at No. 42. Lizette Salas holds the second spot at No. 45.

“I'm pretty happy with what I'm doing on the course,” Yin said, “Just keep doing what I'm doing tomorrow and just have fun.”

U.S. captain Juli Inkster confirmed she has her eye on Yin as a potential captain’s pick, even if Yin doesn’t earn a spot via the rankings list.

In fact, Inkster also has her eye on rookie Nelly Korda as a captain’s pick.

Would she take a pair of rookies?

“I love them both,” Inkster said. “Can I take them both? I don’t know. This is a young team anyway.”

American veteran Stacy Lewis is intrigued with the rookies in contention to make the team.

“Angel is fearless,” Lewis said. “She has the length of Ariya Jutanugarn but hits it higher and straighter.

“We have some rookies that I think would be great in that environment, like Charley Hull was when she played as a rookie for the Europeans. I don’t think picking rookies is a bad thing. They don’t know any better.”

Mostly, Inkster likes all the choices she has, even if it makes it tough calling players with bad news before she makes her picks Sunday.

“It’s really hard this year,” Inkster said. “It’s harder than it was two years ago going to Germany. I probably have eight people for two spots.

“But I have to say I’m in a good position as far as the quality of play that I have to pick from. I’m in a really bad position of how many quality golfers that I’m going to tell that aren’t going to make the team.”