Fowler celebrates b-day drinking from Ryder Cup, with Cindy Crawford

Updated 12:03 p.m., Dec. 14

Add Cindy Crawford to the list of people Rickie Fowler (and Samuel Ryder's trophy) have been partying with recently:

Oh do you want your #RyderCup back, @RickieFowler? Just wait 'til I finish my @Casamigos! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:41am PST

Original story:

Rickie Fowler's 28th birthday is on Tuesday, but he started his celebration Monday night surrounded by good company ... cupcakes, Matt Kuchar and, of course, the Ryder Cup.

Fowler gave us a glimpse of his party via Snapchat, starting with a drink out of the prestigious trophy he helped the U.S. take back from Europe this year, confirming once again that trophies that double as cups of are undoubtedly better than trophies that don't.

As promised, Kuuuuuch! and cupcakes:

