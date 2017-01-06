Grill Room

Garcia tweets that he's getting married

By

Grill Room Team
January 6, 2017, 8:08 pm

RSS

Sergio Garcia is getting married.

The Spanish star, who will turn 37 on Jan. 9, announced on his Twitter account that he and Angela Akins are getting married "this year."

Akins is a former Golf Channel reporter.

Garcia has won nine times on the PGA Tour and 11 times on the European Tour, and has long been a mainstay on the European Ryder Cup team.

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia, Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Moore, Thomas tied for TOC lead at Kapalua
Reed hits all 18 greens in second-round 65
Garcia tweets that he's getting married
Two holes sabotage Spieth's round
SBS Tournament of Champions

Trending

Golf's Amazing Videos - Natalie Gulbis Oops
South African pro dies after hostage situation
'Golden Child' Spieth gets pranked in Hawaii
Tiger adds Dubai, plans 4 events in 5 weeks
Grill Room: Tour costumes
Tiger on Trump's golf: 'He takes a pretty good lash'
Day thought of quitting game over thumb injury
Tiger to put body to test with ambitious schedule
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.