Garcia tweets that he's getting married

Sergio Garcia is getting married.
The Spanish star, who will turn 37 on Jan. 9, announced on his Twitter account that he and Angela Akins are getting married "this year."
Akins is a former Golf Channel reporter.
Garcia has won nine times on the PGA Tour and 11 times on the European Tour, and has long been a mainstay on the European Ryder Cup team.
Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 7, 2017