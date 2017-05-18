Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips

Tom Brady ... is there anything the man can't do?

After leading the New England Patriots to a fifth Super Bowl title back in February, the new "Madden 18" cover athlete has spent the offseason giving golf tips to five-time major champion, Phil Mickelson.

No, seriously.

According to ESPN's Ian O'Connor, who profiled Brady in a recent column, one tidbit that didn't make it into the story was how the quarterback gave Mickelson some ideas on how to improve his swing speed.

A Tom Brady leftover nugget: He's shared ideas with Phil Mickelson on how to improve Phil's swing speed. Seriously. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 16, 2017

Mickelson's caddie Bones Mackay has played with Tom Brady and came away impressed with Brady's swing speed. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 16, 2017

So circling back to the original question, no, there is nothing Tom Brady can't do.