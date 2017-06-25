Grill Room

Thomas misses cut, proceeds to own Twitter troll

By

Grill Room Team
June 25, 2017, 5:00 pm

Perhaps Justin Thomas got a lesson from his buddy Rickie Fowler on how to deal with social media trolls. That lesson being, put them in their place.

After missing the cut at the Travelers Championship, a week after making U.S. Open history and contending for his first major title, Thomas took to Twitter to explain his poor play and mentioned that the time off should be good for him.

That didn't sit well with Twitter user @hockeyfoamer, who, according to his Twitter bio, "friggen loves hockey."

Mr. Foamer, as most Twitter trolls do, made a solid argument against Thomas, pointing out that the four-time PGA Tour winner should suck it up because he was playing golf for the second day in a row (despite a sunburn!) and then proceeded to brag about his second-round stats to that point: 10 beers and 5 over through three holes.

Thomas, to put it nicely, wasn't impressed.

We'll leave it up to the rest of Twitter to decide who won this battle.

(Spoiler alert: It was JT in a landslide.)

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

