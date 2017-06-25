Thomas misses cut, proceeds to own Twitter troll

Perhaps Justin Thomas got a lesson from his buddy Rickie Fowler on how to deal with social media trolls. That lesson being, put them in their place.

After missing the cut at the Travelers Championship, a week after making U.S. Open history and contending for his first major title, Thomas took to Twitter to explain his poor play and mentioned that the time off should be good for him.

Nothing worse than playing at a course you love. @TravelersChamp is awesome. Out of gas from last week, weekend of rest will do me well! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 23, 2017

That didn't sit well with Twitter user @hockeyfoamer, who, according to his Twitter bio, "friggen loves hockey."

Mr. Foamer, as most Twitter trolls do, made a solid argument against Thomas, pointing out that the four-time PGA Tour winner should suck it up because he was playing golf for the second day in a row (despite a sunburn!) and then proceeded to brag about his second-round stats to that point: 10 beers and 5 over through three holes.

Hey asshole, stop making excuses. I played 18 yesterday & got VERY sunburnt. Iv already had 10 beers today and am +5 over thru 3. #suckitup — Hockey Foamer (@hockeyfoamer) June 24, 2017

Thomas, to put it nicely, wasn't impressed.

1. You kind of deserve it for not putting sunscreen on

2. You may have a drinking problem

3. You also appear to be bad at golf https://t.co/60eHDcyHEG — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 24, 2017

We'll leave it up to the rest of Twitter to decide who won this battle.

(Spoiler alert: It was JT in a landslide.)