Jim "Bones" Mackay Joins NBC Sports Group

Veteran PGA TOUR Caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay Becomes On-Course Reporter, Starting with The Open at Royal Birkdale; Adds Unique Perspective from 25-Year Partnership Alongside Phil Mickelson’s Hall-of-Fame Career

NBC Sports Group today announced that Jim “Bones” Mackay officially will join the network’s live tournament coverage as an on-course reporter, adding his unique perspective to Golf Channel and NBC’s coverage of The Open, FedExCup Playoffs and Presidents Cup in 2017. The multi-year agreement will fold Mackay into NBC Sports’ tournament coverage team with a full schedule of events on Golf Channel and NBC in 2018.

“For years, I have admired the fashion in which the NBC Sports team goes about covering the game and I am thrilled to be joining the team,” said Mackay. “During my years as a caddie, I had the opportunity to watch Tommy Roy work his magic in the production truck, and walk the fairways with Notah Begay, Roger Maltbie and Mark Rolfing. To join them and be a part of the coverage of some of golf’s biggest events – starting with The Open – is an opportunity I’m very grateful for, and I’m eager to add my take to help illustrate the strategic decisions golfers face inside the ropes.”

“Bones’ keen observations and ability to draw insight from personal experience will bring an original perspective to our coverage and complement our already well-respected broadcast team,” said Tommy Roy, lead golf producer for NBC Sports. “The player-caddie dynamic in golf is often one of the most compelling and unique narratives being captured during our coverage. Bones has a career’s worth of experience being immersed in the most pressure-packed situations on golf’s biggest stages working alongside Phil, one of the most cerebral champions in the sport.”

This is the first occasion in which a full-time PGA TOUR caddie has been signed for a tournament broadcasting role. However, Mackay’s decision to join NBC Sports Group isn’t the first time he’s traded in a caddie bib for a microphone, as he – along with fellow caddie John “Woody” Wood – took part in Golf Channel’s live tournament coverage as on-course reporters at the 2015 RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Mackay caddied for Mickelson during a 25-year stretch that ultimately would encompass a Hall of Fame career, led by five major championships, 42 PGA TOUR wins, as well as representing the United States on 22 consecutive occasions as a member of Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.