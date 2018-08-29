Getty Images

Jack supports Tiger's political comments, resurgence

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 29, 2018, 6:28 pm

Jack Nicklaus "couldn’t have agreed with Tiger more" in regards to the answers he gave when asked political questions Sunday at The Northern Trust.

Woods was asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter John Branch, and responded: "I've known Donald for a number of years. We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Woods was asked a follow-up question about his relationship with Trump in light of some of the president's policies on immigrants. Woods responded in part, "Well, he's the President of the United States. You have to respect the office."

Nicklaus was on Wednesday's "Morning Drive" with Major Dan Rooney to promote Patriot Golf Day, when he was asked to comment on Woods' response.

“I couldn’t have agreed with Tiger more. Whether it’s Barack Obama or Donald Trump in the office of the president, you respect the office," said Nicklaus, a vocal Trump supporter. "My political views might be different from somebody else’s political views, but it doesn’t make any difference. The office of the president is the head of the greatest country in the world. 

"I think Tiger was very appropriate with what he said."

Nicklaus was also asked to comment on Woods' recent form, which has seen him contend in the final two major championships this season..

"I think Tiger’s swing actually looks to be better than it’s ever been. His fusion in his back has not allowed him to dip down like he used to. He’s staying pretty much on top of the ball and I think he’s been very level, which has always, to my opinion, been one of Tiger’s problems," Nicklaus said. "I think he’s swinging very well, he’s hitting it very well. Maybe not made as many putts as he used to. 

"He’s a great competitor, he's a great golfer, he’s a great athlete, he’s a good friend, and I continue to wish him well."

As for getting his 80th career PGA Tour win - or his 15th career major victory next year - Nicklaus said it's a matter of overcoming a final mental hurdle.

"Probably the 5 inches between his ears, that’s usually the toughest part for all of us," Nicklaus said when asked what Woods most needed to improve. "Believing that you can do it yourself. He’s gotten himself in position, but he hasn’t quite gotten there, and I think he will get there because he’s too good not to."

After historic win, Henderson wants to ride momentum

By Randall MellAugust 29, 2018, 10:35 pm

It’s a good thing they aren’t taking the census this week in Canada.

With Brooke Henderson crossing the border into the United States for Thursday’s start to the Cambia Portland Classic, half the country might follow her.

Excuse the hyperbole, but the hearts of so many Canadians go wherever Henderson goes these days.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keeps track of her.

“Keep making us proud,” he tweeted after Henderson won the CP Women’s Open Sunday to become the first Canadian in 45 years to win the country’s national championship.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed 20-year-old from Smiths Falls is becoming the Great (North) American Hope in women’s golf these days.

If she ever gets all the way to Rolex world No. 1, American fans may officially adopt her. Whether she’s playing north or south of the Canadian border, Henderson attracts some of the largest galleries at LPGA events.

“Marry my son!” somebody shouted to Henderson during a quieter moment in her victory in Saskatchewan last week.

The comment pretty much summed up the affection Canadians have for their starlet. Still two weeks from her 21st birthday, Henderson claimed her seventh career LPGA title last weekend, leaving her one victory shy of equaling Sandra Post’s record for most tour titles by a Canadian woman.

Full-field scores from the Cambia Portland Classic

“I think she’ll go running by my record,” Post said after watching Henderson win her first major championship two summers ago. “And I think it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Lexi Thompson is the highest ranked American in the world at No. 5, but she is amid a reconstruction of sorts. She took a month off this summer, skipped the Women’s British Open and confided publicly that she’s struggling to redefine herself after last year’s emotional challenges. She missed the cut in Canada last week.

Thompson is the only American left among the top 10 in the world.

Henderson jumped inside the top 10 with Sunday’s triumph, moving six spots to No. 8. While you won’t catch her coveting the No. 1 ranking publicly, she relishes a chance to get there. And she is in a great place now to make a run at it before the year is out.

“I'm just really excited for the rest of the year,” Henderson said Wednesday in Portland. “Looking forward to this week and Evian in a couple weeks.”

Henderson is hot at an opportune time. She won in Portland in 2015 and ’16. There’s something about Columbia Edgewater Country Club that brings out her best.

“I'm really excited to be back here in Portland, where, really, my career got started,” she said.

The victory in ‘15 was Henderson’s first LPGA title. She was still a few weeks from her 18th birthday, and not yet an LPGA member, but she got into the field as a Monday qualifier. She ended up winning in an eight-shot runaway. She claimed LPGA membership with the victory.

“I have a lot of amazing memories here,” she said.

After this week’s event, the women get a week off and then head to the Evian Championship for the year’s final major. That’s where Henderson could really put her signature on this season.

She said the CP Women’s Open was like a major championship for her, and she delivered under the intense pressure of trying to win it for her country.

“Brooke has always been special in that when the pressure is on, when the lights are turned up, she becomes that player who can hit the shot she needs to hit,” said Tristan Mullally, her Team Canada coach. “When the moment gets bigger, she gets bigger with it. You don’t see that very often.”

Henderson has some hard work to do to make a run at No. 1 before the year is out, and to win the Rolex Player of the Year Award, but she is in the mix now. She is third in the Player of the Year race, trailing Ariya Jutanugarn by 90 points with eight events left in the year. An LPGA victory is worth 30 points, with double points available in the majors.

“Coming off the win, I feel very confident and a lot of momentum,” Henderson said. “I also feel like it's easy to have kind of a setback week. I would love to just get off to a fast start tomorrow and try to put myself in good position for the weekend.”

That could put her in position for a big run through the rest of the year.

Smith, Scott battling for Aussie World Cup spot

By Rex HoggardAugust 29, 2018, 9:41 pm

NORTON, Mass. – There is plenty on the line this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, from those looking to improve their FedExCup status to those hoping to make a final statement before U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk announces the first three of his four picks next Tuesday. But for Cameron Smith his motivations are elsewhere.

Smith is currently ranked 39th in the World Golf Ranking, one spot behind fellow Australian Adam Scott. This normally wouldn’t be noteworthy, but the two are vying for a spot on this year’s Australian World Cup team.

Marc Leishman is the highest ranked Australian (22nd) who is committed to the event that will be played in November at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. After next week’s World Ranking deadline, Leishman will pick his partner and it’s turned into a friendly competition between Smith and Scott.

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“We had a nice little conversation in the locker room after last week. He said he needed to keep me on my toes,” Smith said on Wednesday at TPC Boston. “I’m looking forward to the challenge. Obviously he's a pretty good player, so not a person you particularly want to go up against. Looking forward to the challenge, for sure.”

Smith finished tied for third last week at The Northern Trust and could vault past Scott, at least in Leishman’s eyes, with another solid finish this week. “I'd take representing Australia over anything,” Smith said.

DeChambeau practiced Ping-Pong with robot

By Rex HoggardAugust 29, 2018, 8:24 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Bryson DeChambeau isn’t currently on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, although that will likely be rectified on Tuesday when Jim Furyk announces three of his four captain’s picks, but he already seems poised to take over as the Ping-Pong champion of the team room.

DeChambeau, who won last week’s Northern Trust by four strokes and finished just outside the top 8 automatic qualifiers for this year’s matches, explained on Wednesday at TPC Boston that he played a number of sports growing up including Ping-Pong.

In fact, given his perfectionist tendencies it was no surprise that he was just as zealous about his Ping-Pong practice as he now is with his golf swing.

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I loved Ping-Pong,” he said. “I used to practice at lunchtime with a couple of buddies of mine against this little robot. We bought a robot, not kidding, and we got a robot where this thing would shoot out the ball, different velocities, and different spin rates. This is what professionals practice with.”

DeChambeau said his Ping-Pong game was “pretty good,” and he is sure to be tested in France when the team arrives for the matches. In fact, if Matt Kuchar, the undisputed Ping-Pong champion on the PGA Tour, doesn’t make the U.S. team, DeChambeau may become the new table tennis king of the U.S. team room.

Fowler (oblique) practices for first time in 17 days

By Will GrayAugust 29, 2018, 7:14 pm

Rickie Fowler won't be teeing it up this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, but he's still managing to get in some reps.

Fowler was hampered by a right oblique injury earlier this month at both the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship, and after an MRI revealed a partial oblique tear he opted to withdraw from The Northern Trust last week. He's also skipping this week's playoff event at TPC Boston, where he won in 2015.

But Fowler shared a video on Instagram of his practice session at Jonathan Landing's at Old Trail in Jupiter, Fla., explaining that it's his first time on the course in 17 days, dating back to the final round at Bellerive Country Club where he tied for 12th.

At 22nd in the FedExCup standings, Fowler is guaranteed a spot at next week's BMW Championship but likely would not advance to the season-ending Tour Championship without earning some points next week outside Philadelphia. There's also the matter of the Ryder Cup, as Fowler finished seventh among the eight automatic qualifiers after the PGA and is expected to make his fourth appearance in the biennial matches next month.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk will round out the roster for France with four captain's picks, three Tuesday following the event in Boston and a final pick after the BMW. Should Fowler be unable to play because of injury, the responsibility would fall to Furyk to name a replacement player for the Sept. 28-30 matches.

