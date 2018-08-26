PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods is in the spotlight as much as ever and Sunday, after putting the finishing touches on a final-round 70 at The Northern Trust, he was asked by a New York Times reporter to describe his relationship with President Donald Trump.

“I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

The follow-up question: “At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially colored immigrants are threatened by him and his policy – what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

Said Woods: “Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Finally, Woods was asked if he had any comment on the state of race relations in the U.S.

“No. I just finished 72 holes and I’m really hungry,” he said.