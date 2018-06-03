DUBLIN, Ohio – Phil Mickelson has six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, including his near-miss in 2004, which was the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills.

Lefty spent a few days at the New York layout this week preparing and following his final round at the Memorial, said that he plans to fly back up to Shinnecock for another few days of practice on Monday.

“I think that this year's U.S. Open is the greatest setup going in that I have seen in my 25-whatever years of playing the U.S. Open,” said Mickelson, who closed with a 68 at Muirfield Village and was tied for 12th when he completed his round. “I think that it will reward the best player as opposed to having luck be a big element on some of the bounces in the fairway, bounces around the green, how it comes out of the rough, so forth.”

Specifically, Mickelson was asked about Shinnecock’s seventh hole, which famously became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets ahold of it,” said Mickelson, who made par on the seventh hole during the final round in ’04. “I'm concerned every time they get ahold of it. But I think it's a great hole. I think it's one of the core design foundations of a great golf hole. I think that you see a lot of holes replicated off of No. 7 at Shinnecock that are spectacular.”