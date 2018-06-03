Getty Images

Lefty heading to Shinnecock for scouting trip

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 5:16 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Phil Mickelson has six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, including his near-miss in 2004, which was the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills.

Lefty spent a few days at the New York layout this week preparing and following his final round at the Memorial, said that he plans to fly back up to Shinnecock for another few days of practice on Monday.

“I think that this year's U.S. Open is the greatest setup going in that I have seen in my 25-whatever years of playing the U.S. Open,” said Mickelson, who closed with a 68 at Muirfield Village and was tied for 12th when he completed his round. “I think that it will reward the best player as opposed to having luck be a big element on some of the bounces in the fairway, bounces around the green, how it comes out of the rough, so forth.”

Specifically, Mickelson was asked about Shinnecock’s seventh hole, which famously became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets ahold of it,” said Mickelson, who made par on the seventh hole during the final round in ’04. “I'm concerned every time they get ahold of it. But I think it's a great hole. I think it's one of the core design foundations of a great golf hole. I think that you see a lot of holes replicated off of No. 7 at Shinnecock that are spectacular.”

Woods birdies first, but hope fading away

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 3, 2018, 5:00 pm

Tiger Woods began the final round of the Memorial Tournament trailing leader Bryson DeChambeau by five shots, but he picked up one on the first hole Sunday.

Woods had good looks at birdie on the next two holes, as well, but missed from 20 feet at the second and from just outside of 10 feet at the third.

He did two-putt from 45 feet at the par-5 fifth, however, to get to 11 under par and within three strokes of the lead.

After hitting his tee shot into a bunker at the par-4 sixth, Woods made a 7-footer for par to stay three back. He then failed to birdie the par-5 seventh and parred Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in 2-under 34. At 11 under for the tournament, Woods was four off the pace and in a large group tied for ninth place.

Woods' deficit grew quickly on the back nine as Patrick Cantlay pulled out front with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, while Woods bogeyed the par-4 10th.

Perhaps too little, too late, but Woods did recover with a birdie at the 11th.

And then came this ...

Olesen beats home hero Molinari at Italian Open

By Associated PressJune 3, 2018, 3:51 pm

BRESCIA, Italy – Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark sunk a 10-foot putt on the final hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday and avoid a playoff with home favorite Francesco Molinari.

Olesen finished one stroke ahead of the Italian for his fifth European Tour victory and first Rolex Series win.

When Olesen stepped up to the tee at the par-4 18th at Gardagolf Country Club, he held a two-stroke lead over Molinari.

But ahead on the green, Molinari sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie to slice the lead to one stroke and prompt roars from the crowd. Then Olesen hit his second shot into a green-side bunker after driving into the rough.

Olesen held his nerve, however, and got up and down.

''I knew from the start it was going to be tight,'' said Olesen, who entered the final round tied with Molinari one stroke behind Lee Slattery.

''I never had that final putt to win. That's why this one feels so amazing,'' Olesen added.

Molinari, the 2006 Italian Open winner, was coming off the biggest victory of his career at the BMW PGA Championship last weekend.

A bogey on the 17th – only Molinari's second of the entire tournament – ended up being decisive.

''I don't think I could have done more,'' Molinari said. ''I'm very satisfied with what I did. Complements to Olesen. He played great today and yesterday and he deserved this victory. I can't complain. I was aggressive until the end.''

Olesen also claimed his first European Tour victory in Italy, at the 2012 Sicilian Open.

Slattery finished third, two strokes behind.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 3, 2018, 3:00 pm

We're tracking Tiger Woods on Sunday at Muirfield Village as he tries to rally for his sixth career victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Tokimatsu, Ichihara qualify for Open at Carnoustie

By Nick MentaJune 3, 2018, 1:36 pm

Ryuko Tokimatsu and Kodai Ichihara qualified for the 2018 Open Championship on Sunday via the Japan Golf Tour's Order of Merit.

Ichihara won the Japan Golf Tour Championship on Sunday by one shot over Tokimatsu, who bogeyed the last two holes to let his second win of the season slip away.

The victory is Ichihara's first on the Japan Golf Tour and advanced him to second on the circuit's money list, behind Tokimatsu.

The top two players on the tour's money list at the end of this week qualify for The Open, meaning Tokimatsu and Ichihara are now headed to Carnoustie.

Tokimatsu, 24, will be making his Open debut.

Ichihara, 36, will be playing The Open for the third time. He first made the field via International Final Qualifying in 2012, missing the cut at Royal Lytham and St. Anne's. He returned via the Open Qualifying Series in 2016, finishing T-79.

The Open Qualifying Series resumes at the Korea Open (June 21-24).

