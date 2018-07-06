Getty Images

Report: Tiger, Phil planning $10 million match

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 12:55 pm

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain committed to working out the details of a $10 million, winner-take-all, made-for-TV match, according to a report Friday by Golf.com.

The primetime match was originally scheduled for July 3, likely at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson told the website. “I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn’t.”

This revelation sheds new light on both their practice round at the Masters and their pre-tournament banter at The Players. There, Woods and Mickelson were grouped together for one of the few times in their career, and Mickelson woofed early in the week: “The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have some kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match? Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

And so that’s exactly the idea for this exhibition, which Golf.com reported is part of a vision in which the game’s two biggest stars would play a couple of exhibitions each year. Both players have agreed to wear microphones for the match, even with so much cash on the line.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson said. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

McIlroy bogeys last two holes, shoots 73 at Irish Open

By Ryan LavnerJuly 6, 2018, 12:41 pm

Rory McIlroy knows he’ll need to hole a few more putts over the weekend if he’s going to make a run at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy bogeyed the last two holes Friday for a 1-over 73 that will leave him at least a half-dozen shots behind at Ballyliffin. He is at 1-under 143 in his final tune-up before the Open Championship.

“Two poor swings and two bogeys,” he said afterward.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

McIlroy’s final hole was particularly adventurous.

Torn between using 2-iron and 3-wood off the ninth tee, he tried to hit a 2-iron hard and flared it right, into the thick fescue. He chopped out right of the green, into more hay, and then pitched to 6 feet but missed the putt – a familiar refrain during another frustrating day on the greens.

“I feel like I hit the ball OK again today,” he said. “It’s definitely going in the right direction. Didn’t really hole anything again today. I’m just going to have to hit it a bit closer and hole a few over the weekend if I want to have a chance. …

“If you see a few drop, you can be a bit more confident in your reads. I’ll keep plugging away and giving myself opportunities and hopefully they start to fall on the weekend.”  

Defending champ Kirk fires 62 at Thornberry Creek

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 1:26 am

ONEIDA, Wis. – Defending champion Katherine Kirk shot a 10-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Thursday.

Kirk wasted no time in picking up from where she left off last year, when she snapped a seven-year, 152-tournament victory drought in the inaugural edition of the Classic. Starting on the back nine, Kirk opened with three consecutive birdies and ended her day with a perfect wedge into the par-5 ninth for a tap-in birdie.

''Obviously, I know you can go low out there, so stepping onto the first tee, I said, 'Let's play aggressively and make as many birdies as possible,''' she said. ''Thankfully, it worked out. Having shot 9-under last year and I knew the conditions were going to be perfect this morning. ... I got off to a hot start and tried to keep the pedal down on the (final) nine.''

Kirk needed to keep her foot on the gas because 21 players shot 6-under or better. Sei Young Kim was a stroke behind at 63, and Brittany Marchand and Megan Khang were tied at 64.

Emma Talley made a run at Kirk late in the afternoon. After an opening bogey, she made nine birdies in a stretch of 10 holes to get to 8 under through 11 before cooling off. She finished with a bogey and was one of seven players at 7 under.

Full-field scores from the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

''I was already counting in my head at one point, 'What do I have to do to shoot 59?' But it kind of went downhill from there,'' Talley said.

Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major in a three-person playoff at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, started with a bogey and never got rolling with a 2-over 74.

Nasa Hataoka, who lost to Park in the playoff after winning in Arkansas the week before, shot 3-under 69.

For Kirk, returning to the Green Bay area was perfect after missing the cut last week. Her second-round score of 11-over 83 was the worst of her career; Thursday's round was her best, she said. After missing the cut five times in her last six events and going without a top-10 finish since February, she's put herself back in contention.

''It is kind of generous off the tee (and) I've never been a very straight driver of the golf ball,'' she said with a laugh. ''There's kind of a human element in there. Golf is funny. When you've played it as long as I have professionally, you realize that some days are going to be good and some days are going to be bad.''

Mickelson to play Ryder Cup course after Greenbrier

By Will GrayJuly 6, 2018, 12:45 am

Phil Mickelson got off to a solid start Thursday at The Greenbrier, and he likely won't have to sweat the second-round cut line. But staying the full weekend in the West Virginia mountains will make for a busy stretch leading into the season's third major.

Making his first competitive start since his rules fiasco at the U.S. Open, Mickelson opened with a 4-under 66 on The Old White TPC that he completed on the back end of a lengthy weather delay. The score left him in a large tie for ninth, five shots behind leader Webb Simpson.

It marked the second-best score ever for Mickelson at The Greenbrier, as he missed the cut in each of his first three appearances. Only last year's final-round 64, which moved him from the back of the pack into a tie for 20th, was better than Thursday's effort which included an eagle and four birdies against two bogeys.

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

"It was good. I hit a lot of good shots. I drove it well, hit some good iron shots," Mickelson told reporters. "I didn't score as well as I probably could have. There are some low scores out there."

Mickelson is making the first of three straight worldwide starts, a run that will culminate with The Open as he looks to repeat his winning performance from 2013. Mickelson will also play next week's Scottish Open, and he told reporters that he'll have a busy itinerary beginning with a flight to Europe Sunday night.

While some U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls will make a scouting trip to Le Golf National outside Paris next Saturday, Mickelson will instead make his own trip on Monday after landing from West Virginia. He plans to follow that with a Tuesday practice round at Gullane and a Wednesday trip to Carnoustie for an Open preview before heading back to Gullane to begin next week's event.

"I've got a full few practice rounds scheduled before the Scottish Open," Mickelson said. "But fortunately we've played the Scottish Open at Gullane before. I know the course a little bit, and I don't have to spend a ton of time to know the course. It will be a busy few days, but I also enjoy it over there."

Simpson's career-best 61 good for one-shot lead

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 12:32 am

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - Webb Simpson ran out of sensational shots in the end to keep him from joining an elite group.

Simpson shot a 9-under-par 61 for a one-stroke lead over Whee Kim after the first round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia on Thursday.

Simpson posted his best career score after shaking off a two-hour weather delay with six holes left in his round. He came up short in his bid to shoot the eighth sub-60 round on the PGA Tour. Needing birdies on the par-5 17th and the par-3 18th for a 59, he parred both.

''I knew a 59 was in there, but it's all right,'' Simpson said. ''Great start. Scores were good though, so you've got to keep the pedal down.''

Kim had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine on the Old White TPC, and then ran off five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. The South Korean had 10 birdies overall and shot 62. Teenager Joaquin Niemann of Chile was another stroke back at 7-under 63.

Kelly Kraft shot 64 while Jason Kokrak, Keegan Bradley and J.J. Henry were at 65.

Playing in the afternoon, Simpson had three consecutive birdies around the turn, then chipped in for eagle on the par-5 12th to move to 7 under. A few minutes later, the horn sounded stopping play just as he was hitting his tee shot on the par-4 13th. The shot landed on a hillside.

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

''Momentum is a funny thing, but I should feel good when I get back out there,'' Simpson said during the delay.

After play resumed, Simpson's pitch from the hill went across the 13th fairway into tall fescue. His approach shot landed 3 feet from the pin and he escaped with par. He added birdies on the par-4 14th and 16th holes.

Simpson, whose four-shot victory at The Players Championship in May was his first win in more than four years, has seen his share of chances in West Virginia before. He finished third in 2014 and lost a one-stroke lead on the back nine in the final round in 2011 and 2012.

He's got several youngsters chasing him.

The 26-year-old Kim has never won on the PGA Tour, losing in a three-way playoff in Las Vegas in November.

The 19-year-old Niemann had his lowest score in nine PGA Tour starts this season. Niemann played in this tournament a year ago as an amateur, shot 64 in the final round and tied for 29th place.

''I'm one of the youngest out here so I feel like I've got nothing to lose,'' Niemann said. ''My game was feeling really good and my putter was good. So all my game was good today.''

Defending champion Xander Schauffele was among a large group at 4-under 66. That also includes Phil Mickelson, playing in his first tournament since the U.S. Open, when he intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the 13th green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

Mickelson missed the cut at The Greenbrier in three of his four previous appearances.

Bubba Watson, starting on the back nine, jammed his wrist on a bunker shot on No. 11. He finished the round and shot 2-under 68.

''It was one of those things where it stung, but I knew it would loosen up over time,'' he said. ''Once you make a birdie, it's good.''

