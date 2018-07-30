NBC Sports Group to Air 28 Live Hours of Ricoh Women's British Open, Aug. 2-5

Most Number of Live Hours for an LPGA Tour Event in 2018
Historic Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England sets the stage this week for the fourth women’s major championship of 2018, the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Golf Channel and NBC will combine for 28 hours of live tournament coverage, the most number of live hours for an LPGA Tour event in 2018.
Taking place Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 2-5, the international field will be led by new World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 2 Inbee Park and No. 3 (KPMG Women’s PGA champion) Sung Hyun Park, along with defending champion and No. 7 in the world I.K. Kim. Jessica Korda (No. 9), Cristie Kerr (No. 13) and Michelle Wie (No. 18) headline the Americans in the field.
28 LIVE HOURS, MOST EVER: Thursday-Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air seven continuous hours of live tournament coverage each day, equaling 2017 as the most in tournament history and the most number of live hours for an LPGA event during the 2018 season. Golf Channel will air live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC.); and on Sunday, coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 7:30 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.
BROADCAST TEAM: Rich Lerner and Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin will call the action from the 18th hole broadcast booth. Tom Abbott will report from a tower position, with Jerry Foltz and 2004 Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Karen Stupples on the course. Abbott and Stupples also will rotate with Lerner and Rankin in the booth for early tournament coverage. Mike Ritz joins the broadcast team as host, and Cara Banks will conduct interviews.
COMPREHENSIVE WRAPAROUND NEWS COVERAGE – Golf Channel’s franchise news programs - Morning Drive and Golf Central – will provide wraparound coverage from Golf Channel’s network studios in Orlando and on-site from Royal Lytham & St Annes. Banks will report on-site for Morning Drive and Golf Central.
DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE Golf Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during Ricoh Women’s British Open week, with GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell reporting on-site with columns and daily blogs. Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage throughout the week.
News and tournament action surrounding the Ricoh Women’s British Open can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Ricoh Women’s British Open Tournament Airtimes
|
Thursday, Aug. 2
|
6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|
Golf Channel
|
Friday, Aug. 3
|
6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|
Golf Channel
|
Saturday, Aug. 4
|
7-11 a.m.
|
Golf Channel
|
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Aug. 5
|
7-11:30 a.m.
|
Golf Channel
|
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|
NBC