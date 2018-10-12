Getty Images

Fantasyland: The women's golf oasis that is Korea

By Randall MellOctober 12, 2018, 8:20 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – The best women in golf believe they deserve better.

From prize money to endorsement deals and media coverage, they believe they are undervalued.

That’s what makes back-to-back weeks in South Korea so exhilarating for players outside Korea. They are getting the red carpet treatment at the KEB Hana Bank Championship, after getting it at last week’s UL International Crown. The rest of the world can’t help but envy the passion Koreans bring to women’s golf.

“When we show up here, they don’t just treat us like we are stars,” Pernilla Lindberg said. “They treat us like we are superstars.”

Lindberg enjoyed extra attention when she arrived to represent Sweden at the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon. She defeated Inbee Park in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration back in the spring.

“Apparently, the Korean announcers for the ANA pronounced my name differently,” Lindberg said. “They were calling me `Lindberry.’ So when I was playing here last week, I could hear people in the gallery saying, `Oh, it’s Lindberry.’”

Lindberg said she received royal treatment when she checked in for the KEB Hana Bank Championship at the Sky 72 Golf Club Ocean Course clubhouse. She knew every LPGA pro from the United States to England, Spain and South Korea was enjoying the same adulation.

“You know that look people have when they see celebrities?” Lindberg said. “That’s the reaction we all get here in the clubhouse.”

American Marina Alex arrived Sunday for the Hana Bank, stopping at the Dream Golf Range in Incheon, billed as the world’s largest circular range. Alex is just a month removed from winning her first LPGA title at the Cambia Portland Classic. She found herself surrounded by seven or eight Korean juniors and their parents.

“They all knew who I was,” Alex said. “They knew I just won in Portland. It seemed like they knew everything about me. I was thinking, `Wow, this is unbelievable.’

“It was so endearing, but it’s not just me. I bet they would recognize any LPGA pro who showed up here. They really love golf here, especially women’s golf, and they follow us. They appreciate our talent.”

Alex was asked if she would expect that kind of reception showing up on a range in the United States.

“Truthfully, nobody would know who I was,” she said. “That’s fine. It’s just really nice how they recognize and appreciate our talent here.”

South Korea’s love of women’s golf makes LPGA pros wistful when they leave. They wonder if the intensity of interest Koreans have in women’s golf will ever be replicated in other parts of the world.

“That’s our dream,” Lindberg said. “If that ever happens, we would feel like we were on the same level as the PGA Tour guys are. We get a taste of that over here.”

The South Koreans usually get just one shot at seeing the LPGA come through their country, and that intensifies their reactions. They get two chances this year, and they’ll get two regular tour stops beginning next year, with the BMW Group Korea in Buson launching in 2019.

No regular American tour event creates the level of intensity Koreans create. Even the major championships can’t match it. Only the Solheim Cup can.

The LPGA estimated that 38,000 showed up for the Hana Bank Championship’s final round last year. The galleries were also massive the year before, when Se Ri Pak made her farewell tour appearance. 

“I wish every tournament was like this,” Brittany Lincicome said.

Mo Martin will never forget the crush to see In Gee Chun last year. Martin watched a woman she estimates was close to 70 years old get down in a three-point football stance and bull rush security.

“She was trying to push through two security guards, just to get In Gee’s attention,” Martin said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. They are fanatics here.”

While players from other countries don’t get that extraordinary level of attention here, they still enjoy intense interest, with Korean fans clamoring for autographs and photos with them.

“We all feel pretty loved here,” Spain’s Azahara Munoz said. “There are a thousand people waiting to get our autographs when we finish playing. When they want their picture with you, it’s kind of funny, how they will actually grab on to you and pull you into the picture.”

American Ryann O’Toole said South Korea is her favorite international tour stop

“It’s amazing how they idolize female athletes,” she said. “You see it, and you wonder, `What’s wrong with the United States and women’s sports back home? Why isn’t it like this?’

“Over here, they appreciate the flow and beauty and grace of women’s sports, a different element that maybe the men lack, with their brute strength and their freaks of nature who hit it a million miles. I think the problem is we are always judged on our looks, more than anything else.”

South Korea’s intensity of interest isn’t just reflected in the massive galleries that turn out for the Hana Bank and turned out for the International Crown. It’s also in TV ratings.

Golf isn’t the national sport in South Korea, but women’s golf is followed more avidly than men’s golf.

The first four LPGA major championships of the year each scored Nielsen TV ratings higher in Korea than any PGA Tour major televised here, according to IMG’s media division.

The ANA Inspiration drew an average audience rating of 37,910 viewers. That was 55 percent higher than the 24,350 viewers the Masters drew a week later.

Even with Tiger Woods in the hunt at The Open and the PGA Championship, more Koreans tuned in to watch each of the women’s majors. In fact, the ANA ratings were almost four times greater than the PGA Championship.

When Ariya Jutanugarn beat South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim in a playoff at the U.S. Women’s Open, the telecast drew an average audience rating of 33,210 viewers. The men drew a 13,910 viewers rating in the U.S. Open telecast.

The fact that female pros are more popular than male pros is evident in the Hana Bank Championship purses. The women play for $2 million in total prize money. The men play for $883,000 in the KPGA Tour event sponsored by Hana Bank.

Overall, purses for KPGA Tour and KLPGA Tour events are roughly similar, though the women play for more overall money, with 12 more tour events on the women’s schedule.

“Turn on the TV in your hotel room here, and women’s golf is always on,” said Craig Castrale, Martin’s caddie.

South Korea’s MBC network and JTBC cable TV channels each carried live broadcasts of the UL International Crown.

“Women’s golf isn’t prioritized in the United States, but it is here,” Martin said.

Players see how the galleries, TV exposure and all the adulation affect the sponsorship support top Korean players receive.

“They look like NASCAR drivers, with logos everywhere,” Munoz said.

Korean players making their debut on the LPGA usually enjoy more corporate support than American players doing so. Of course, Korean players who come over are typically already proven stars in their homeland and proven winners on the KLPGA Tour.

Still, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says improving endorsement opportunities of all players joining the tour is high on his priority list now that he has rebuilt the schedule and stabilized the major championships.

With Golf Channel as its primary TV partner, the LPGA says the tour’s household reach is up 253 percent since 2011, from 137.5 million households to 485 million. It reports LPGA tournaments are now telecast in more than 170 countries.

Whan is looking to keep building those numbers in future TV deals, believing more eyeballs on women’s golf is key to more endorsement opportunities. He is frustrated opportunities haven’t surged more with the tour’s growing TV reach.

“When an LPGA player gets her tour card and then goes out into the marketplace to figure out who’s going to be on her hat, who’s going to be on her shirt and on her bag, generally they are underwhelmed with the level of interest,” Whan said. “I feel like we can’t talk about having truly turned the LPGA around, and about being in a great position, until we fix that part.

“It’s easy for those of us on the business side to say we have a strong schedule now, that we have strong TV, that purses are up. They are, yes, but I like to think if a player becomes an LPGA member, becomes one of the best 200 golfers on the planet, there ought to instantly be business opportunities for her, that weren’t available before, and that’s not necessarily the case today.

“That’s embarrassing, and that’s something I should be held to the fire to fix.”

This two-week stop in Korea exacerbates the sense of longing American and European players feel.

“I wish it was like this in Spain,” Munoz said.

The Korean model is almost unimaginable in the United States, with Korea women so much more popular than Korean men. Unique historical circumstance and cultural idiosyncrasies shaped the model.

Mostly, the Se Ri Pak phenomenon shaped it.

The nationalistic pride Pak created winning on a world stage, during an economic swoon in which South Korea’s emergence from a developing country to first-nation status stalled during the Asian financial crisis in the late ‘90s, radically changed the sport’s dynamic.

“With the whole country collectively depressed, this nobody from this small country became a world beater,” said J.S. Kang, a U.S.-based agent of Korean descent.  who represents some of the game’s top women, including South Korea’s Sei Young Kim. “Se Ri collectively lifted the mood of the country.”

Kang says Pak made women’s golf a patriotic phenomenon.

“Koreans have continued to be world beaters,” Kang said. “It’s almost unpatriotic not to be a fan.”

Kang believes the American football mentality is another factor in how women’s sports are viewed differently in the United States, with that mentality driving the nation’s overall sports psyche in ways that Korean women don’t have to overcome.

“It’s a male, machismo dominated sports culture here in the United States,” Kang said.

That’s not to say Korean golf fans aren’t aggressively partisan in ways that American golf fans aren’t. They are aggressively partial to their favorite players.

Korean golf’s fan clubs can make golf feel different over here.

The top players have their own fan clubs, with their own rivalries. They can be like Giants and Dodgers fans rooting for their respective players.

“They are fanatical,” said David Jones, Sung Hyun Park’s caddie. “They have their own uniforms, their own hats, their own colors.”

Park draws the largest galleries when she plays in South Korea. She actually has two fan clubs, both versions of “Namdalla,” her nickname, which translates as “I am different.” They have a combined following of 11,106.

In Gee Chun’s “Flying Dumbos” fan club has 7,745 members.

The Jin Young Ko “Love” fan club has 3,000 members.

“There are strong rivalries,” said Dean Herden, who has caddied for Chun, Ko and other prominent Koreans, including former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin. “I remember back in 2015 when In Gee was coming through, when she and Ha Na Jang played together on a Sunday. It was like a soccer match. You could hear them all over the course. It made it tough for the players to focus, but it really boosted the atmosphere.

“The KLPGA had to meet with the fan club leaders after the event to control their groups. It got difficult for the KLPGA, but it also increased the gate to the event.”

Those are problems the best players in other parts of the world would like to have.

“It’s just cool how much they love golf,” Lincicome said. 

Getty Images

Langer (62) birdies 9 of last 10 holes

By Associated PressOctober 12, 2018, 11:02 pm

CARY, N.C. - Bernhard Langer birdied nine of the last 10 holes Friday at rain-softened Prestonwood for a 10-under 62 and share of lead in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship.

Tom Lehman and Gene Sauers matched the 61-year-old Langer on the course that was dry enough to play after heavy rain from Hurricane Michael hit the area Thursday.

''Course was in phenomenal shape considering the rain we had yesterday,'' Langer said. ''I had some pictures from 13 and 14 fairway, the creek down there. I didn't think we were going to play on time today. It was obviously mud balls, that's why we played preferred lies on the fairways, but the greens were great and the whole course presented itself pretty special.''

Langer birdied Nos. 9-13, parred the 14th, and birdied the final four.

''It was pretty amazing to go 9 under on the last 10 holes,'' Langer said ''I don't think I've ever done that.''

Lehman also birdied the final four holes, playing his last 10 holes in 8 under.

''The back nine, I think there was one lie where there was mud on the ball,'' Lehman said. ''I probably could have played it down the entire back nine and gotten away with it. It was quite an amazing thing considering all the moisture on the course.''

Sauers eagled the par-17th on his opening nine in the final event for the top 72 players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

''I drove the ball great,'' Sauers said. ''I missed a couple fairways, but I drove the ball great, hit a lot of great iron shots close and I made the putts. That's been my downfall for a long time, get them in there tight and I don't make the putts. Today I made the putts.''

Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne were four strokes back at 66, and Kenny Perry, Scott Dunlap and David McKenzie shot 67.

Vijay Singh opened with a 69, playing alongside Langer and Perry. Defending champion Colin Montgomerie had a 71, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron opened with a 73. Nick Faldo also had a 73.

Getty Images

British Masters: Pepperell surges; Fleetwood falters

By Associated PressOctober 12, 2018, 6:30 pm

WALTON HEATH, England - Eddie Pepperell moved into a three-stroke clubhouse lead and Tommy Fleetwood lost ground at the British Masters on Friday after a second round when only three players shot in the 60s at windy Walton Heath.

World No. 2 Justin Rose made it through to the weekend but was 10 strokes off the pace as he seeks a top-two finish to reclaim his place atop the rankings.

Twenty players were yet to finish their second rounds when play was suspended because of darkness.

Pepperell, who was alongside Fleetwood in a four-way share of the first-round lead, followed up a 67 with a 3-under 69 and was the only player in the 124-man field to shoot two rounds under 70. He was on 8 under overall.

Having made a hole-in-one on Thursday, Pepperell added to his highlight reel by chipping in at the par-4 third hole for one of his five birdies on Friday.

The nearest challengers to Pepperell, who won the Qatar Masters this year and nearly made it into Europe's Ryder Cup team, were Matt Wallace (72) and Julien Guerrier, who was 3 under after 15 holes of his second round when play was suspended.

Wallace, who was among the overnight leaders and is a three-time winner on the European Tour this season, said he was playing ''with a heavy heart'' following the death of his grandmother on Thursday.

''I'm playing for her,'' he said.

Fleetwood had five bogeys and didn't make a birdie in a 5-over 77 - 10 strokes worse than his first-round score. Starting at No. 10, he dropped a shot at three of his first four holes and again at his eighth hole as sideways winds made scoring difficult.

''I just had a nightmare on the greens really. I actually played all right,'' said Fleetwood. ''I basically three-putted Nos. 11, 12 and 13 and literally had no idea what the break was going to do or the wind. I never once got it right.''

Fleetwood was tied for 21st, eight shots behind Pepperell, and only 13 players shot worse than him on Friday.

Rose, who is hosting the tournament this week, was forced to cancel his pre-event media commitments because of a stomach bug and opened with a 74 that left him fighting to make the cut.

He was just above the cut mark when he bogeyed No. 10 for his third dropped shot of the day, but birdied the next and parred his way home for a 72 that ensured he'll be around for the weekend.

Francesco Molinari, the European Ryder Cup star who leads the Race to Dubai standings, was in a tie for 43rd with Rose after two rounds of 73.

Getty Images

Cut Line: Stick to the (new) schedule

By Rex HoggardOctober 12, 2018, 4:20 pm

For those who may have blinked and missed the PGA Tour’s offseason, the circuit was back at it again last week in Napa, Calif. The 2018-19 season will feature a dramatic makeover of the Tour's schedule, and to get you ready for the new calendar, we offer this week’s Cut Line.

Made Cut

Elephants in the room. The Tour identified two major issues when it reworked its schedule – going head-to-head with football in the fall, and a finish at the Tour Championship that left too many fans confused or disinterested.

Both of those issues have been addressed by the new schedule, with the season ending Aug. 25 at East Lake and a revamped format for the finale (although that might lead to even more confusion; see MDF).

The new schedule will also feature five consecutive months with a marquee event, with The Players Championship returning to March and the PGA Championship relocating to May.

By all accounts there was nothing about this process that was easy, and if nothing else, these basic elements of the extreme makeover will be upgrades.

The fall. It remains to be seen how the wraparound portion of the Tour calendar will impact this normally quiet part of the schedule, but if the fields for the next few events in Asia are any indication, look for some improvement here.

Plenty of top players made the trip to this week’s CIMB Classic, including Round 2 leaders Gary Woodland and Marc Leishman, and next week’s CJ Cup will feature a similarly solid cast, including Justin Thomas and Player of the Year Brooks Koepka.

The condensed schedule, combined with one less playoff event, has placed an added importance on players getting off to fast starts. There’s no better way to achieve that than playing the limited-field, no-cut stops in Asia.

Tweet of the week:

Actually, the Wyndham Championship tournament director tweeted this last month, but his enthusiasm is worth noting as we examine the new schedule.

With one fewer playoff event starting next year, the Wyndham Championship takes on added importance for players trying to qualify or improve their status for the postseason. The addition of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a $10 million bonus that will be awarded the top 10 regular-season players, will also boost the profile of what has become one of the Tour’s most creative events.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

East Lake anxiety. The new strokes-based format for the Tour Championship will, in theory, help clean up the confusion that has dominated the finale, avoiding the awkward, double-trophy presentation when the winner at East Lake doesn’t win the FedExCup.

What remains to be seen, however, is how fans will embrace what is essentially a professional event with handicaps. Next season, the playoff points leader will begin the week at the Tour Championship at 10 under par, with starting scores decreasing from there down to even par.

While the new format may simplify the ending, it will also lead to a wave of criticism when the Tour Championship and FedExCup winner didn’t actually have the best week at East Lake.

You only need to apply the strokes-based format to this year’s finale to get an idea of the potential pitfalls of the new system. Had the new format been used this year, Justin Rose, who actually tied for fourth place, would have finished at 14 under and beaten Tiger Woods, who actually won the event by two shots.

Imagine the outrage if Woods would have been denied his 80th Tour victory, and his first triumph in five years..

RIP. The new schedule will also feature some new stops with first-year tournaments in Detroit (Rocket Mortgage Classic) and Minnesota (3M Open), but they came at a cost.

Gone from the line up will be the Quicken Loans National and the World Golf Championship in Akron, Ohio.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational replaces the Akron event, and comes just after The Open in Memphis, while the Washington, D.C., stop appears to have succumbed to indifference. It’s the cost of doing business sometimes, but that won’t ease the blow for the fans in markets that no longer have Tour events.

Missed Cut

The spring. The condensed schedule makes for more high-profile events in a smaller window, and at no point will that be more obvious than in the spring.

Staring in late February, the Tour schedule will include two World Golf Championships, The Players and the Masters in an eight-week window. That stretch also includes popular events like the Genesis Open, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

If players thought the end of last season was a grind, just imagine the faces driving down Magnolia Lane in April for the year’s first major after what may be an even more grueling stretch.

Cross-the-pond consequences. The impact the PGA Tour's new lineup will have on the European Tour remains to be seen.

Of particular concern will be how the new schedule fits in with what had become a strong run for the Continent in the build up to The Open. Stops in France, Ireland and Scotland had all benefitted in recent years from geography and a relatively quiet portion of the Tour schedule, but that will change.

That run will now be followed by a World Golf Championship - did we mention it would be played in Memphis in late July? - and three consecutive playoff events starting in August.

The new Tour schedule may have made things better for the folks in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the work is just getting started for their counterparts on the European Tour.

Getty Images

World No. 1 S.H. Park among four tied at Hana Bank

By Associated PressOctober 12, 2018, 7:53 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn - the LPGA's two top-ranked players - were among four sharing the lead after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Jutanugarn was even better with a 67 on Friday for two-round totals of 8-under 136 at the Sky 72 Ocean Course in South Korea.

Danielle Kang and Charley Hull both fired 69s and were 8-under at the halfway point of the tournament.

Jutanugarn of Thailand made her move on the back nine with six birdies, including four on the last five holes.

''I hit a few shots pretty close and I make some long putts,'' she said.

Jutanugarn said it's too early to start thinking about who is leading. Hull, who has not won a title since 2016, echoed that.

''It's too early to keep an eye on the leaderboard,'' she said.

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan slipped to a 73, but was only two strokes off the lead along with Lydia Ko, who had 68 on Friday.

The KEB Hana Bank tournament is the first event in the swing through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China.

