More rain means more challenges at U.S. Women's Open

By Randall MellMay 29, 2018, 12:54 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The USGA has never implemented lift, clean and place in a U.S. Women’s Open, but a couple of its champions believe Subtropical Storm Alberto may force the governing body to do so at Shoal Creek this week.

“They are going to have to play it up,” said Cristie Kerr, winner of the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open. “It’s already soaked out there. There are puddles everywhere. Around the greens, it’s super muddy.”

Kerr played 18 holes in a practice round Monday in mist and light rain. The course was soggy, with close to 3 inches of rain having fallen over the last week. There is more rain forecast for late Monday and early Tuesday, with Alberto’s passing. The USGA’s meteorologist said anywhere from 1 to 3 inches could fall during the storm.

“Frankly, I don’t think this golf course can take much more water,” Kerr said.

Paula Creamer, the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open champion, said if play had begun with the course as wet and muddy as it was Monday ...

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women's Open

“You would have to play it up,” she said.

USGA officials will meet with reporters Tuesday in their annual U.S. Women’s Open news conference.

Kerr and Creamer, by the way, both loved Shoal Creek and the Jack Nicklaus design. The course originally opened in 1977, with Nicklaus completing a restoration early last year.

Kerr loved the course even though she played it for the first time in Monday’s rain, with the course at less than its best, with patches of thinning, brown turf in play in some fairways, and with spotty, bare patches of dirt around certain greens.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” Kerr said. “It’s already one of the most favorite U.S. Open courses I’ve ever played. It’s tough, but it’s fair, and it’s just got a great feel to it. Every hole is different.

“It’s just a shame the weather isn’t cooperating to make it pristine conditions.”

USGA officials acknowledged Monday that it’s likely some of the challenged areas will be marked as ground under repair when play begins Thursday.

“The unseasonably cool temperatures this spring and lingering winter conditions that plagued much of the United States in recent months have impacted the turf conditions in a few areas at Shoal Creek,” the USGA said in a statement. “The golf course superintendent’s staff, in collaboration with the USGA’s agronomy team, has been working diligently throughout the spring to ensure the best possible turf conditions for the championship. While we continue these efforts and evaluate how we will manage these conditions within the Rules of Golf, likely by defining some areas as ground under repair, we are confident that our team is doing everything possible to showcase the course to its fullest competitive potential.”

The most notable turf challenge is in a large swath of the landing area for layup shots at the 17th, a 533-yard par 5.

“There is tons of ground under repair, almost too much to mark on some holes,” Kerr said.

Creamer also believes the USGA may have to step in to give players relief from stressed turf with ground under repair markings.

“It’s not the club’s fault,” Creamer said. “It’s the weather, but we shouldn’t have to play out of stuff like that. We should have some grass in those areas.”

Like Kerr, Creamer loves the course and what she imagines the test would be without that hard winter and all the rain. After visiting Shoal Creek three weeks ago, she relished the chance to play a supreme test with the course firm and fast.

“It’s gorgeous,” Creamer said. “The greens are awesome. They were firm and fast even with all the rain.”

The fairways and rough are Bermuda grasses, but the greens are bent grass.

Creamer and Kerr said the soft conditions completely change the nature of the runoffs into the collection areas around the greens. That changes short game options.

“If it were firm and fast, it would really be a tough golf course,” Azahara Munoz said.

Jessica Korda also loved the course but wished she could see it in optimum conditions, with the fairways and rough exactly the way the USGA and Shoal Creek intended.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful course,” Korda said. “If it were firm and fast, you would definitely have to do more thinking around this golf course.”

Korda said she hit driver on just about every par 4 and par 5 on Monday, but she imagined she would be hitting a lot of hybrids and even irons off tees if the course was at its firmest and fastest.

“It’s a shame,” Munoz said. “It’s an amazing golf course.”

Heartbreak for some as team field whittled to 8

By Ryan LavnerMay 29, 2018, 3:24 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – Scott Limbaugh’s heart sank even before he opened the text message from his father.

He knew his team was headed home.

On a wild final day of stroke-play qualifying that at one point saw nine teams within three shots, fourth-ranked Vanderbilt was the best team left out of match play at the NCAA Championship.

The Commodores were one of the pre-tournament favorites but they couldn’t overcome a final-round 304 – their worst score of the season, by eight shots – and finished one shot back of Texas A&M for the eighth and final match-play spot.

“It stings,” Limbaugh said. “I had a feeling about this team, so it’s tough right now. But we didn’t go take it. And when you leave it in others’ hands, you go leaving like this.”

Even with a 16-over final round, Vanderbilt appeared to be safe when team leader Theo Humphrey rolled in a 10-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole. Then John Augenstein yanked his tee shot into the pond on 18 and made bogey.

They watched the rest of the final round in the locker room, until it appeared they might be in line for a playoff. Limbaugh sent the team down to the range to practice, but Texas A&M’s Andrew Paysse birdied two of his last three holes, including a 20-footer on the last green, to send the Aggies to match play, where they will face top-seeded Oklahoma State.

Limbaugh received a text from his father, who was standing by the final green, before they showed the clinching putt on TV. 

“I did not think this would happen,” Limbaugh said. 

Host Oklahoma State overtook Duke on the final day to earn the top seed. No team on either the men’s and women’s side has won both the stroke-play and match-play portion of the NCAA Championship.

Duke held the top spot after a course-record 12-under round on Sunday. The Blue Devils were 30 shots worse on the final day.

“I couldn’t care less how many strokes different we were,” Duke coach Jamie Green said. “The only thing that matters is that we’re in match play.”

Texas Tech grabbed the third spot despite playing without its best player, senior Fredrik Nilehn, who opted not to compete because of a lingering back injury. Defending champion Oklahoma received a huge 72 from fifth man Garrett Reband – who was 20 over par for the first three rounds – and earned the fourth spot, even though the Sooners are now on the same side of the bracket as chief rival Oklahoma State.

SEC champion Auburn advanced to match play for the first time, while Alabama rose from ninth to sixth after clutch shots late from Davis Riley, Lee Hodges and Jonathan Hardee.

Texas shot the low round of the day, a 5-over 293, and eked into match play after seniors Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler both birdied the 72nd hole.

Vanderbilt wasn’t the only top team heading home early. Illinois saw its run of five consecutive match-play appearances end with an 11th-place showing.

Everett picks good time for first collegiate win

By Ryan LavnerMay 29, 2018, 3:02 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – Augusta still owns Karsten Creek.

Seven years after Patrick Reed helped lead tiny Augusta State to back-to-back NCAA Championships here in the heart of Cowboy Country, another player from Augusta won the NCAA individual title on Wednesday.

And this may have been an even bigger shocker: Augusta senior Broc Everett, the 152nd-ranked player in the country, prevailed in a sudden-death playoff over Auburn freshman Brandon Mancheno to win the biggest prize in college golf.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” he said. “I can’t even describe it honestly right now.”

Everett redshirted his first year at Augusta and heard rumblings from the coaches that he might not be good enough to stick around there. His biggest highlights during his freshman season, he wrote in his website bio, were a third-place finish at the Ottumwa Amateur and a runner-up showing at the Des Moines City Championship.

“I put up some decent scores where coach (Jack O’Keefe) was like, OK, you can stay around and keep working hard, because he saw that I worked hard every day and didn’t settle for just staying the same,” Everett said. “I was always trying to progress and keep getting better.

“Coach gave me the opportunity to just keep growing every single year.”

Everett took his greatest leaps this season.

Though his national ranking had yet to reflect it, he entered the NCAA Championship with three consecutive top-3 finishes, including in the MEAC Championship and NCAA regional in Raleigh.

Here at Karsten Creek, the left-hander was the only player to break par all four rounds and shot 7-under 281, a 72-hole tournament course record that was enough to tie Mancheno, the SEC Freshman of the Year.

In the playoff, Everett knocked his third shot on the par-5 18th hole to 15 feet and rolled in the putt to become one of the most surprising individual champions in recent memory.

“I knew I was playing pretty good up to this point,” he said. “I had a month of really good golf these last few weeks, and I was just trucking along.”

It’s another huge boost for Augusta, which had fallen on hard times after the Reed-led run of back-to-back national titles in 2010-11.

“We have the Masters champion this year from Augusta State; now we have the individual champion,” O’Keefe said. “It’s pretty special times, and Augusta is a pretty special place, and golf is very important there. We’re trying to get better each day, and things and situations like this allow us to branch out and keep our program moving.”

Lavner: NCAA tournament has a seedy problem

By Ryan LavnerMay 29, 2018, 2:37 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – The relief of barely sneaking into match play at the NCAA Championship didn’t last long for Texas A&M coach J.T. Higgins. He checked the scores on his phone and realized the monumental task ahead.

The top two ranked teams in the country were about to face off in the NCAA quarterfinals.

“Gotta play Oklahoma State sometime,” he shrugged. “I would have liked it to be in the championship, but to win this, you’re going to have to beat them.”

It just shouldn’t be in the quarterfinals.

In no other sport can the Nos. 1- and 2-ranked teams play in any other setting than the final match, and yet that’s exactly what will go down here at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at Karsten Creek, where Oklahoma State and Texas A&M face off.

The inequity here isn’t just in this 1-vs.-2 matchup. It’s one entire side of the bracket.

The winner of Oklahoma State-Texas A&M faces the winner of Oklahoma-Auburn. Those are the Nos. 1-, 2-, 3- and 9-ranked teams in the country, including the defending NCAA champions.

On the other side of the bracket? Duke will face off against Texas, while Texas Tech takes on Alabama. The national ranks: 6, 13, 15, 28. Those coaches can sleep easy, knowing that one of the top two teams will be headed home by noon Tuesday.

Since 2009, the match-play bracket has been determined by a team’s position after 72 holes of stroke-play qualifying. So at the biggest event of the year, the NCAA renders season-long performance meaningless and sets the bracket based solely on a qualifier.

That means Oklahoma State’s reward for a 10-win season – four more than any other team in NCAA Division I – was a date with the second-best squad in the country.

“I’m not going to worry about that too much,” Oklahoma State coach Alan Bratton said. “We get to play Texas A&M tomorrow, so that’s our focus.”

We’ve seen this play out before.

In the first year of the match-play era, in 2009, Oklahoma State and Georgia faced off in the Tuesday morning quarterfinals. They were easily the top two teams in the country, and the hotly contested match came down to the final hole. Georgia prevailed in a stunner, but the Bulldogs were so gassed in the afternoon that they lost. By the end of the day, the clear-cut top two teams in the country were gone, when they shouldn’t have even been able to face each other until the finals.

In this current format, a team’s national ranking means virtually nothing.

The national ranking determines seeding for regionals.

It determines the pairings for the first two rounds of the NCAA Championship.

So why not again after 72 holes of qualifyingThe qualifier should be used to determine the eight teams for match play, nothing more.   

Those in support of the current format point to a tournament like the U.S. Amateur, which uses 36 holes of stroke play and then a match-play bracket without re-seeding. But it’s an apples-and-oranges comparison.

At the U.S. Amateur, a player can finish last at every amateur event that summer, then catch lightning in a bottle, qualifying for the event, winning stroke play and rolling into match play.

That can’t happen in college golf, because of the .500 rule. If a team finishes last in every tournament, it can’t even reach regionals, let alone the NCAA Championship. Season-long performance matters – or at least it’s supposed to. 

The solution here is mind-bogglingly easy: Re-seed after stroke play based on national ranking – either the ranking that the team arrived with at nationals, or spit out the new ranking after running the 72-hole scores through the computer.

In that scenario, Oklahoma State (1) would play Duke (28); Texas A&M (2) faces Texas (15); Oklahoma (3) takes on Texas Tech (13); and Alabama (6) duels Auburn (9). 

Re-seeding doesn’t guarantee that the best teams in the country will face off in the semifinals and finals, of course. But it does increase the possibility, and that’s what a knockout-style bracket is supposed to do.

Woods heads to Shinnecock for U.S. Open prep

By Will GrayMay 29, 2018, 12:57 am

While Tiger Woods will return to competition this week at the Memorial Tournament, he spent his Memorial Day getting a sneak peek at next month's U.S. Open venue.

Woods played a practice round Monday at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., before heading to Ohio to tee it up against a star-studded field at Muirfield Village Golf Club later this week.

It's been 14 years since Shinnecock last hosted the U.S. Open, meaning that many in the field in two weeks will be seeing the course for the first time. But Woods will be one of only a few players who have seen it twice before under U.S. Open conditions, having withdrawn because of injury as an amateur in his 1995 tournament debut and having tied for 17th when Retief Goosen won in 2004.

Woods has not played since a T-11 finish at The Players Championship. The U.S. Open will be played June 14-17 and will mark the 10-year anniversary of Woods' playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines, his third U.S. Open title and most recent of his 14 major championship victories.

