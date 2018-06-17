Getty Images

Mickelson's 'madness': Gross rule manipulation

By Randall MellJune 17, 2018, 12:09 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Phil Mickelson made us rub our eyes.

Running after his ball on the 13th green Saturday at the U.S. Open, to putt it while it was still moving, to prevent his ball from running off the lightning-quick green, made us wonder if we could believe our eyes.

Did the USGA finally push Lefty beyond the snapping point?

Andrew “Beef” Johnston wondered if maybe it did.

“I think it’s just a moment of madness,” Johnston said.

It was the only explanation that rang true in the aftermath, because nothing Mickelson said passed the smell test.

Johnston, Mickelson’s fellow competitor, had a close-up look at Mickelson’s breach of Rule 14-5, “Playing moving ball.”

If you believe Mickelson, there was no madness in what he did. In fact, he thought it was the smart play, quick thinking so he could put up the best score possible on the hole, which ended up being a 10 after the two-stroke penalty he intentionally incurred.

“It was meant to take advantage of the rules as best you can,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson has a reputation for wanting to prove he’s the smartest guy in the room, but even if what he said is true, this play was even more dunder-headed than the one he made on the 18th tee at Winged Foot in 2006. That’s when he used driver to knock his tee shot off a hospitality tent to blow a one-shot lead and leave himself with one of his six second-place finishes in this championship.

Saturday at Shinnecock Hills, Mickelson should have dusted off the line he used at Winged Foot.

“I am such an idiot,” he said back then.

Anybody who knows Mickelson’s history at the U.S. Open knows the frustration he endured at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, when he felt like the USGA unfairly treated groups playing the burned-out seventh green in the final round. Mickelson complained again coming into this week about how unfair it was that the green got syringed for some groups and not others.

“I think it’s a great hole until the USGA gets a hold of it,” he said.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

So when Mickelson so brazenly ran to putt his moving ball on the 13th green Saturday, reasonable people believed he was disgusted again. That he must be making a statement. That he was fed up with the USGA blowing another setup with unfair conditions.

Not so, Mickelson insisted.

He said he believed his ball was going to run all the way off the green, but he knew he could intentionally hit a moving ball for a two-shot penalty and come out ahead.

“I know the rules,” Mickelson said. “I’ve had multiple times where I’ve wanted to do that, I just finally did.”

There’s knowing the rules, and there’s manipulating the rules.

There are the black-and-white rules, and there’s “The Spirit of the Game.”

You’ll find an explanation on Page 1 of The Rules of Golf.

“The game relies on the integrity of the individual to show consideration for other players and to abide by the Rules,” the provision states. “All players should conduct themselves in a disciplined manner, demonstrating courtesy and sportsmanship at all times, irrespective of how competitive they may be. This is the spirit of the game of golf.”

Mickelson’s penalty could have resulted in disqualification if the USGA had interpreted his actions as a violation of Rule 1-2, “Exerting influence.” That rule forbids a player from taking any action to influence the position or movement of the ball. That rule allows disqualification if the violation is deemed a “serious breach.”

Former USGA executive director David Fay wondered aloud during the Fox telecast whether “conduct unbecoming” might apply.

“I would have lobbied for disqualification,” he said. Mickelson also could have been DQ’d under Rule 33-7. That gives the championship committee broad discretion to disqualify a player in “exceptional individual cases.”

USGA CEO Mike Davis said such discretion is for an “outright, egregious situation,” something with more malicious intent.

“Rule 33-7 is rarely used, wouldn’t be appropriate in this case,” Davis said.

USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer said Mickelson would have had to purposely “deflect or stop” the ball for Rule 1-2 to apply.

“Our Rules Committee mobilized quickly and unanimously decided this situation is specifically and explicitly covered under Rule 14-5,” Bodenhamer said.

Something can be legal and still be wrong.

That’s what the “Spirit of the Game” tells us.

What Mickelson did was wrong, because it showed such disrespect and disregard for the rest of the field. If he were in contention, would he have done what he did to take advantage of the rules? Imagine the outrage.

Even though he wasn’t in contention, Mickelson created such a spectacle, it detracted from the larger event. The U.S. Open was all about him on Saturday.

Whether he was angry and trying to make a statement of protest, or using the rules to his advantage, didn’t really matter. He knew this breach would create a furor. That mattered. He knew the controversy that has dogged the USGA’s questionable setups in recent history would ignite anew.

“I don’t mean any disrespect,” Mickelson said. “If you’re taking it that way, that’s not on me ... If somebody is offended by that, I apologize to them, but toughen up, because this is not meant that way. It’s simply that I just wanted to get on to the next hole and didn’t see that happening at the time. I’ll gladly take my two strokes and move on.”

Mickelson may have moved on, but the U.S. Open grinded to a halt. The spectacle he created put the integrity of the rules and his own motivation into question.

Mickelson has built up a lot of goodwill over the years. While this may not bankrupt his account with the legion of fans who love him, it will diminish it.

Koepka (72) takes conservative route at Shinnecock

By Rex HoggardJune 17, 2018, 1:54 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Playing in the day’s toughest conditions, Brooks Koepka managed to avoid the big mistakes that cost so many players on Saturday on his way to a 2-over 72 that left him tied for the lead at the U.S. Open.

Despite playing his final seven holes in 3 over par, Koepka is tied with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson, and on the verge of becoming the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange in 1989.

The epitome of Koepka’s round came on the 14th hole after pulling his drive left into the rough and hitting his second shot short of the green. Instead of taking a chance by chipping directly at a tucked pin over a bunker, he bumped his third shot to the other side of the green and rolled in a 61-footer for an unlikely par.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“Sometimes in a U.S. Open, you've just got to take your medicine. If you can eliminate double, you're fine,” he explained. “Bogey, you'll be all right. That's kind of the goal, to be honest with you.”

It’s the type of golf that helped Koepka become last year’s champion at Erin Hills and a style of play he relishes.

“I enjoy firing away from pins and having to be conservative sometimes and just finding a way to get through it,” he said. “I feel like the harder the golf course, the better. It's already going to eliminate so many guys. Some guys get down on themselves. You can eliminate them pretty much right away.”

Punch Shot: Who wins the 118th U.S. Open?

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 17, 2018, 1:51 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – After a wild third round at the U.S. Open, there are four players tied for the lead at 3-over 213. Eleven other players are within four shots.

So who will walk away with the trophy at Shinnecock Hills? Our writers debate:

REX HOGGARD: Brooks Koepka. The more difficult things got on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills – and difficult may not do those conditions justice – the more the defending champion’s confidence grew. There are players and there are U.S. Open players, and Koepka is the perfect version of the latter. 

RYAN LAVNER: Dustin Johnson. That Saturday 77 was his bad round … and listening to DJ afterward, he didn’t even think it was that bad. Because it wasn’t. He still hit 11 of 14 fairways and found 13 greens. After leading the field in putting over the first two days, rolling in putts with what Tiger Woods said was perfect pace, he took 38 swipes Saturday on bumpy greens that were dead around the cup. The putting surfaces should be in better condition Sunday – or USGA setup man Mike Davis is in for even more criticism – and Johnson will get back on track.

RANDALL MELL: Dustin Johnson. He is one tough hombre, and he will use every ounce of that toughness Sunday to win the U.S. Open. He knows how mentally strong he will have to be to beat a guy who is his rival in toughness, Brooks Koepka. These guys have combined to win the last two U.S. Opens, with Koepka the defending champ this year. They are paired together Sunday, part of a four-way tie for the lead. Johnson has become the total package, strong in every facet of the game. Importantly, that includes the mind and attitude it will take to survive the punishment Shinnecock Hills will dish out. Johnson didn’t complain about Saturday’s brutal setup. He won’t give in.

U.S. Open takes dramatic turn in one 'miserable' day

By Ryan LavnerJune 17, 2018, 1:46 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – By the time Dustin Johnson finished his round at sunbaked Shinnecock Hills, only seven women remained on the back patio of the clubhouse. As Johnson staggered toward the scoring area, the group cheered lustily and awkwardly, apparently oblivious to the carnage of the past seven hours.

“That was miserable,” Johnson grumbled.

Not even the best player on the planet could survive a day of wild bounces, wicked pins and typical U.S. Open wailing.

In what has become a familiar post-round scene at the year’s second major, players marked all of the usual buzzwords on their U.S. Open Bingo cards.

Borderline.

Crusty.

Unfair.

Silly.

Pick your favorite course descriptor, because they were all in play Saturday as the combination of a parched course and Johnson’s third-round 77 descended the year’s second major into chaos.

“I don’t feel like I played that badly at all,” he shrugged afterward. “Seven over is usually a terrible score, but with how the greens got this afternoon, it was very, very difficult.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

With a bogey on the last, Johnson tumbled into a four-way tie for the lead with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka. They sit at 3-over 213, just the fourth time in the past half century that the 54-hole leaders were over par.

Johnson entered the third round with a four-stroke lead. Now the Open is as wide open as ever, with 15 players at or within four shots.

The scoring average Saturday was 75.3, lower than Round 1 here and no doubt aided by the more receptive conditions in the morning. The overall damage was nowhere near as ugly as the infamous Sunday here in 2004, when the scoring average was 78.7 and no one broke par, but this day still left players searching for comparisons.

“I’ve never seen a course change so quickly,” said Justin Rose, who shot 73 despite hitting only six greens.

Indeed, the difference between the morning and afternoon conditions were stark, as the moisture got sucked out of the greens by a warm sun and consistent 20-mph wind.

Berger and Finau barely made the cut, playing their first two rounds in 7 over. Teeing off five hours before the final round, 11 shots off the lead, they each carded 66s to match the low round of the week. Berger struck an ominous tone after signing his card.

“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult later,” he said. “To get out there early and play a good round really was to my benefit.”

And sure enough, for the rest of the day, drives that were slightly off-line kicked into the hay. Approach shots into the firm greens rolled off the shaved banks. Putts bounced and skidded on the glassy, bumpy greens.

Had those 66s been shot in the afternoon?

“That would have been the best round of golf anyone has ever seen,” Koepka said.

The conditions were so treacherous that Shinnecock president Brett Pickett issued a statement through the USGA, saying that he has “no concerns whatsoever” and that the “course has been and remains totally healthy.” An hour later, USGA setup man Mike Davis entered the media center to offer a mea culpa.

“We felt good about the setup when we left this morning,” he said, “but now that I’m sitting here, we would say that parts of these tests of golf were too tough.”

Davis said his message to the grounds staff was loud and clear Saturday night – slow down the course with water – and it’s reasonable to believe that scoring will be markedly better on Sunday.

Too bad the damage to this championship has already been done, as what had been a strong examination of skill turned into a game of chance.

“I’m trying to choose my words carefully here,” said Ian Poulter, who shot 76, “but there’s a fine line between hard and over the edge. From a playability standpoint, when it gets to the edge and goes over, then the pars feel like birdies and the bogeys feel like pars. It’s just hard. It’s brutal.”

The USGA’s miscalculation made world-class players look like amateurs and punished those who entered the weekend with a better score.

The last seven groups – the players who had performed the best over the first two days – were a combined 97 over par.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 78.

Scott Piercy, playing in the final group, carded a birdie-less 79.

Rickie Fowler: 84.

“We wouldn’t be here tonight if we didn’t feel like, late in the day, things got away from us,” Davis said, “and they did.”

That’s probably little solace to Johnson, of course, who watched his two rounds of sublime play disappear over the course of four frustrating hours.

Johnson didn’t have a double bogey or a three-putt over the first two rounds. He accomplished both by the second hole Saturday, eventually taking 38 putts in all.

“I felt like I played pretty well,” he said.

For the first two days, the beleaguered USGA setup crew had been applauded for providing a stern but fair test. By Saturday night, the cheers had been replaced by the usual chorus of complaints.

“Be careful what you wish for,” Rose said. “We’ve all been asking for a real U.S. Open again. I guess we got one this week.”

DJ: 'It's the U.S. Open; it's supposed to be tough'

By Randall MellJune 17, 2018, 1:45 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson put up a 77 Saturday at the U.S. Open and was almost proud of it.

That’s how brutal Shinnecock Hills became in the third round.

Johnson was 7 over on the day.

He made six bogeys, a double bogey and a lone birdie but didn’t completely blow his four-shot lead. He enters Sunday in a four-way tie for the top spot.

“I'm in a good position, in the lead tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Today's round, I didn't feel like I played badly at all. Seven over is usually a terrible score, but with the greens the way they got this afternoon, they were very, very difficult.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Johnson didn’t slam a dicey setup that even USGA CEO Mike Davis said became “too tough” on certain holes.

“I had six or seven putts today that I could have easily putted right off the green,” Johnson said. “But, you know, that's what it is. It's the U.S. Open. It's supposed to be tough. There was maybe only one or two flags that I felt like maybe got a little dicey this afternoon, but the rest of them were fine.”

This is the closest Johnson got to criticizing the setup: “I felt like the speeds were a little inconsistent. I don't mind it being fast. I don't mind it being tough. But I felt like they were just a little inconsistent. Some greens were extremely fast, and some I felt like were slow. So I felt like it was tough to get a good beat on the speed today.”

