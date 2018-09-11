Getty Images

'The American dream': Finau's Ryder Cup inclusion immeasurable

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 11, 2018, 12:19 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Overshadowed by all of the résumé comparisons and back-room politics is the best story of this Ryder Cup:

Tony Finau, the most improbable U.S. team member ever.

Improbable not because of his record – with 11 top-10s and major cameos this year, he is certainly deserving of the final pick on an already-stacked squad.

No, Finau’s inclusion is improbable because of his all-American backstory, because he had no business growing up to become one of the dozen best U.S. players. He’s the son of a Tongan immigrant. The precocious talent who learned the game from a novice. The tenacious product of Rose Park, the hardscrabble neighborhood just outside Salt Lake City. That area has produced NFL and NBA stars, but world-class golfers, with just a par-3 course and rundown muni to offer? Never.

“I’m still in shock,” says Finau’s father, Kelepi. “Seriously, what are the chances? What are the odds?”

One in a million? Worse?

And yet Finau, 28, has reached the pinnacle of his sport – a major contender, a top-20 world ranking and now a spot on Jim Furyk’s U.S. team.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Finau says, “and you feel a sense of accomplishment just from the sacrifices that were made by others on my behalf and the sacrifices I’ve made for my career. It’s hard not to look back at where I came from and the humble beginnings I grew up in. To be a member of the Ryder Cup team, a dream of mine, is really humbling and satisfying.” 

This circuitous journey is so ridiculous, so inconceivable that Kelepi started to choke up on the other end of the phone. After all, he grew up in Tonga, a tiny island in the South Pacific, where he’d mow lawns and play guitar in Polynesian shows for a little extra cash. In his early 20s he moved to Utah to work graveyard shifts at the Delta facility for $35,000 a year, barely enough to support his and his late wife Ravena’s seven children. Raising that brood in a rough neighborhood, he aimed only to steer them away from the trouble that lurked just down the street. He accomplished that, only to suffer an unimaginable loss – Ravena died in a car accident in 2011 – that shook the entire family to the core. Tony persevered, as he always has, and now is a rising star for whom money likely will never be an issue.

That’s why, sometimes, Kelepi won’t even venture out onto the course to watch Tony play. He’s too overwhelmed with joy. With gratitude. He’ll instead linger in the parking lot, watching on his phone, pinching himself.

“It takes me back,” he says, “and it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that you can make it from there to here. It doesn’t make sense why he’s on Tour. I just can’t believe that 10 to 15 years ago, we were home together, practicing.”

That practice was unconventional, of course. Back then, Kelepi had never heard of golf, but one of his young sons, Gipper, showed an interest after watching on TV, and that got Tony hooked, too. Unable to afford lessons for the boys, Kelepi devoured Jack Nicklaus’ “Golf My Way” at the library. He bought a 6-iron, a putter and a little red bag for $2.25 at the Salvation Army. Instead of spending $7.50 a day for a bucket of balls, he built a makeshift driving range in the garage of the family’s three-bedroom duplex.

Kelepi’s golf knowledge may have been limited, but he knew enough to spray-paint dots on a mattress and position it behind a net – that way they could work on their trajectory and train their ears to the crispness of the contact. Using a camcorder he bought at a garage sale, Kelepi reviewed their swings and compared them to what he’d seen on videos and in books.

Any golf parent knows that playing the junior circuit is an expensive endeavor, but Tony’s talent was undeniable. So the family made sacrifices. On the road, Ravena didn’t eat for three days while Tony scarfed down 79-cent McDonald’s hamburgers. He and his mom once slept in their car at a tournament, because they couldn’t afford a hotel room.

Still, Tony blossomed into one of the elite players in his class, a Junior Worlds champion at age 12 and a two-time Junior Ryder Cupper by the time he finished high school. He turned pro, because he was naïve and his family needed the money, and then bounced around for years on the mini-tours.

It wasn’t until he linked up with swing coach Boyd Summerhays that he finally tapped into his immense potential. Capable of pounding 400-yard drives, Finau harnessed all of that awesome power and became more reliable off the tee, then vastly improved his wedge play and putting. Though the 2016 Puerto Rico Open remains his only Tour victory, Finau this year contended in three majors, tied a PGA record with 10 birdies in a round (fortuitously, while paired with Furyk) and posted three consecutive top-10s to start the playoffs. Heading into next week’s Tour Championship, he sits third in the FedExCup standings, a win away from the $10 million windfall – a fortune that his family never could have imagined 15 years ago.

In Paris, Tony will once again be able to prove himself on a world stage, but for Kelepi, seeing his son in a U.S. team uniform, the moment will be more personal.

“For me, it’s almost like we can finally be accepted as an American,” he says. “That’s how huge it is. It solidifies that we can establish ourselves as true Americans that fit the principles of what this great country stands for.

“Because anyone in the whole world can come to this country and be successful. It just takes gratitude and hard work. Tony epitomizes the American dream.” 

When the Ryder Cup announcement was made Monday night, Finau wasn’t seated next to Furyk in a conference room of the downtown Philadelphia Marriott. He had already sprinted to the airport, to fly back home to Utah, for the start of the fourth annual Tony Finau Foundation Luau & Golf Classic.

Sensing a need in his community, he started the foundation to help underprivileged kids around Salt Lake City. They’ve already raised nearly $1 million. “He knows what it’s like there,” Kelepi says. “It’s a personal program for Tony, because he wants to see more kids turning their lives around like he did.”

The foundation’s mission is to provide a children’s learning center and mentoring program for kids when they’re most impressionable, from kindergarten to second grade. In the future, Finau’s foundation also hopes to take over the Jordan River Par-3 – where Tony and Gipper spent hundreds of hours honing their games – and teach youngsters the fundamentals. On Saturday mornings in the summer, they’d block off tee times so the beginners could play with some of the local businessmen, establishing relationships.

When speaking to his father, Tony still grows emotional when talking about some of his best friends from the neighborhood, the struggles that they’re enduring, the regrets they harbor about how their lives have turned out.

“It pushes him to get even more involved, because you name it, from the worst to whatever the best is, it’s all in that neighborhood,” Kelepi says. “Tony’s is a typical NBA story, but what the heck is he doing playing golf? You won’t find any other pro golfers from there – I can guarantee it.”

Now a hero at home, the 2018 Ryder Cup is lasting proof that Tony Finau has made it.

He hopes to be the first of many.

Top 5, including Lexi, have shot at world No. 1 at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:42 pm

The Rolex world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs yet again at the Evian Championship this week.

The top five in the world all have a chance to leave France with the top ranking.

With so many world-ranking points up for grabs, Sung Hyun Park has some work to do to extend her reign as No. 1 to a fifth consecutive week.

Rolex Women's World Rankings

No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn is just .297 average world ranking points behind Park. She can get back to No. 1 for the third time in her career with a finish of fourth or better this week, depending on what Park and the other players among the top five do.

No. 3 So Yeon Ryu, No. 4 Inbee Park and No. 5 Lexi Thompson can also ascend to the top spot.

Ryu and Inbee Park have both reigned as No. 1s before. Thompson is seeking to move to the top of the world rankings for the first time in her career. She has a chance to become the seventh different player to hold the No. 1 ranking over the last 15 months, but she has to win to ascend.

Hall wants to join Rose at English world No. 1s

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:12 pm

Georgia Hall was inspired seeing fellow Brit Justin Rose rise to world No. 1 in men’s golf on Monday.

Hall will tee it up at the Evian Championship this week No. 8 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. After winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month, she became the first English woman to crack the top 10 in the world rankings.

“I congratulated Justin this morning,” Hall said on Tuesday. “I think it’s incredible. He’s a great role model to look up to in England.”

Hall finds herself motivated by Rose’s ascendance.

“I said this morning it would be amazing if England men's and women's were, like, world No. 1,” Hall said. “I think that would be incredible.”

Hall, 23, tied for 10th in her first start at Evian a year ago. She could rise as high as world No. 3 with a victory this week. She’s thinking more about the world rankings since winning her first major.

“Since I turned pro four years ago, I didn't really look at that as the ultimate goal, but I had little goals to kind of accomplish before that,” she said. “Obviously, now I'm eighth and it's definitely the kind of main goal in any mind. Winning this week, or winning LPGA events, is only got to get me closer. I look forward to the steps before that, and if I do them, then I should get there.”

Hall followed up her victory at Royal Lytham tying for 28th last month at the CP Women’s Open and then finishing second two weeks ago at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Stock Watch: Good time to buy Spieth

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 11, 2018, 1:11 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Keegan (+8%): How satisfying it must feel, to get his first victory since the anchor ban while pacing the field in putting for much of the BMW. Like Webb Simpson before him, Bradley’s drought-busting title is a testament to his tireless work on the practice green.

Tony Finau (+6%): The big bopper removed any suspense by putting together another strong week at Aronimink. He’s a feel-good story who definitely won’t play like the 12th man at the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose (+4%): Though disappointed, in the moment, by his playoff loss, it didn’t take long for Rose to see the bigger picture: Twenty years after turning pro, he finally reaches the mountaintop, at age 38. What a career achievement.

Tiger (+2%): It’s the sixth time in his career that he’s shot 263 or lower in a tournament – and the first time that he didn’t win. He’s shooting the scores good enough to get a W. He might just need a little help from his ridiculously talented peers. 

Ryder Cup (+1%): Can we fast-forward a few weeks? This cup is going to be an all-timer – 18 of the top 21 players in the world are competing!

FALLING

Paul Casey (-1%): Hopefully his WD from the BMW was merely precautionary, because he didn’t want to slog through a slow round on a soft course with an achy back. The Europeans are counting on this former Ryder Cup dynamo.

Rory’s putting (-2%): He may have been frustrated with his ball-striking after the PGA, but he clearly has figured out his swing changes – he was No. 1 in almost every statistical category at the BMW. He probably would have won, going away, if not for two dreadful putting rounds. The story of his season.

Phil (-3%): With the emergence of Xander Schauffele, Mickelson – once again – figures to be the American with the most pressure on him to perform in Paris. His T-58 at the BMW did little to quiet his chorus of detractors.

FedExCup scenarios (-4%): Finau is third in the standings without a victory this season, which means that there’s a chance (however slight) that he could capture the season-long title without a win this year. To truly blow up the system, we must root for this.

Jordan (-5%): Though it was far from a “lost” year – he nearly won two majors and finished just shy of the top 30 – Spieth's worst season as a pro is over, one event early. This has the makings of a significant offseason for him, with needed improvements in his driving and putting. Bet on a bounce back.

A. Jutanugarn betting favorite for Evian Championship

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 12:53 pm

Ariya Jutanugarn is the favorite to win the Evian Championship.

Ladbrokes lists Jutanugarn at 8/1 odds to win in France this week. She’s favored by all the major oddsmakers overseas.

Jutanugarn won the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek in June. She won the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2016 for her first major championship title.

Jutanugarn will tee it up for the fourth time at Evian, where she has had mixed results. She tied for ninth in 2016 for her best finish there and then missed the cut last year.

Here are Ladbrokes’ favorites:

Ariya Jutanugarn: 8/1

Sung Hyun Park: 12/1

Minjee Lee: 12/1

Brooke Henderson: 14/1

Lydia Ko: 14/1

Shanshan Feng: 16/1

Lexi Thompson: 20/1

Jin Young Ko: 20/1

Amy Yang: 20/1

Inbee Park: 25/1

Anna Nordqvist: 25/1

Georgia Hall: 25/1

Sei Young Kim: 25/1

