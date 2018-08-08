Getty Images

Big week for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls at PGA

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 7:39 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jim Furyk won’t just be focused on his own score this week at the PGA Championship.

He’ll also pay attention to the positions of all of his Ryder Cup team hopefuls.

The PGA marks the final week of qualifying for the U.S. squad. The top 8 players on the points list after the year’s final major automatically earn a spot on the roster. Furyk will make three of his four captain’s picks in four weeks, after the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship outside Boston, and then his final choice will be announced after the following week’s BMW Championship.

Only four players – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed – are guaranteed to be in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth, Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in the standings, have just about locked up their spots.

The other two spots are very much up for grabs.

Currently ranked seventh, Rickie Fowler has a 359-point lead over No. 8 Webb Simpson.

The winner of the PGA earns two points for every $1,000 earned (3,780 points). Everyone else who makes the cut earns 1.5 points per every $1,000 earned, which means there’s potential for plenty of volatility over four days here at Bellerive.

“It’s stressful,” Furyk said Wednesday. “It’s like there’s two scoreboards – one for playing, and one you’re getting at home checking out the guys around you. I’ve come to the PGA in the seventh or eighth spot a couple of times. You’re trying to figure out how Nos. 9, 10 and 11 played. It definitely becomes a tournament within a tournament.”

Here’s a look at the contenders:

No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau

Trails by: 49 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $32,667

Skinny: Barring a total meltdown over the past month, Captain Furyk would be hard-pressed to leave DeChambeau at home. The 24-year-old won the Memorial, finished in the top 5 in three other events, and has the backing of Tiger Woods. There are some question marks, however, given his unorthodox approach, and he raised eyebrows with his back-nine implosion at the European Open. If he can’t handle the heat in a lower-tier event in Germany, how will he stand up to 50,000 screaming Europeans in Paris?

No. 10 Phil Mickelson

Trails by: 158 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $105,334

Skinny: Lefty would allow Furyk more flexibility if he qualified on his own. But even if he doesn’t crack the top 8, Mickelson will be on the squad as a pick. He’s the heart and soul of the U.S. team. The form he shows in the next two weeks will determine the number of matches he plays.

No. 11 Xander Schauffele

Trails by: 514 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $342,667

Skinny: The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had a quiet sophomore campaign until he tied for second at The Players, sixth at the U.S. Open and then played his way into the final group at Carnoustie, eventually tying for second. So that’s how he earned the majority of his points. Another strong major performance at the PGA would go a long way toward proving to Furyk that he’s ready for the big stage, and he won’t have to try hard to get the captain’s attention – they’re grouped together for the first two rounds at Bellerive.

No. 12 Matt Kuchar

Trails by: 522 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $348,001

Skinny: Mr. Reliable has plenty of team experience, but 2018 has been his worst year in nearly a decade. His top-10 at The Open was just his fourth of the year, and his first since late March. If he can show any form over the next month, he’s a good bet to land one of Furyk’s captain’s picks. He’d be a steady hand when paired with an unproven rookie.

No. 13 Tony Finau

Trails by: 903 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $602,001

Skinny: Like Schauffele, he’ll play the first two rounds here with Furyk, and he also got some quality time with the captain during a scouting trip to Paris before The Open. One of the longest hitters on Tour could have a field day at Charmin-soft Bellerive as he looks to improve on his underappreciated major record. He’s the only player with top-10s in the first three majors of the year, but it’s still unclear whether his brawny game is an ideal fit for a plodder’s paradise like Le Golf National.

No. 14 Kyle Stanley

Trails by: 931 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $620,667

Skinny: Stanley has emerged from the abyss to challenge for an automatic spot or even a pick. Ranked 409th in the world just three years ago, he’s climbed all the way to 26th. He won last year outside D.C. and has a pair of runner-up finishes this season in big-money events – the Memorial, where he lost to DeChambeau in a playoff, and also last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Putting is his biggest weakness, however, and Ryder Cups always come down to the players who can shake in the most putts.

No. 15 Kevin Kisner

Trails by: 967 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $644,667

Skinny: He could have made this a lot easier on himself had he closed out a pair of major opportunities, both last year at the PGA and again last month at Carnoustie, where he shared the 54-hole lead. He’s struggled with consistency this year, but he’s deadly accurate off the tee, remains one of the best putters in the world and is a fierce competitor who wouldn’t back down from a challenge in Paris. A couple of good results could go a long way for Kiz.

No. 20 Tiger Woods

Trails by: 1,951 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $1,300,667

Skinny: Basically, Woods needs to win to automatically crack the top 8, but it’s not going to matter. As long as he remains upright and somewhat competitive over the next month, he’ll be turning in his assistant’s walkie-talkie in exchange for a team bag.

Jarrod Lyle timeline

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 12:19 am

1981 - Born on Aug. 21 in Shepparton, Victoria, Australia.

1987 - Introduced to golf at age 6 when he caddied for his father.

1998 - At age 17 is diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Is confined to his bed for nine months while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

2004 - Turns professional.

2006 - Finishes 18th on the Nationwide Tour money list and earns his PGA Tour card for 2007.

2007 - Finishes 164th on the money list and loses his card.

2008 - Back on the Nationwide Tour, wins twice (Mexican Open and Knoxville Open) and finished fourth on money list. Gets his PGA Tour card back.

2010 - Finishes fith in Q-School to earn his PGA Tour card for 2011.

2011 - Makes a hole-in-one at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the par-3 16th 'Stadium Hole' winning $25,000 for a charity of his choice.

2011 - Marries his longtime partner, Briony Harper, in December. They have two daughters.

2011 - Has to return to Q-School, but again wins back his PGA Tour card.

2012 - Has his best finish in a PGA Tour event in February, tying for fourth place in the Northern Trust Open.

2012 - The next week, in Mayakoba Golf Classic, is bitten by an insect. Tests result in a diagnosis of recurrence of leukemia.

2013 - Makes his comeback in Taliker Masters.

2014 - Plays his first PGA Tour-sanctioned round in 29 months at Web.com Tour's Midwest Classic. Finishes T-11.

2014 - Makes his first PGA Tour start since 2012 after Monday qualifying for Frys.com Open in October. Makes cut and finishes T-31.

2017 - Leukemia returns in July.

2018 - His body no longer able to fight the cancer, opts for palliative care.

Aug. 8, 2018 - Passes away at age 36.

Golf world mourns Lyle, sends prayers to family

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 12:12 am

Jarrod Lyle died on Wednesday after multiple battles with cancer. His peers reacted on social media with grief, and also support for Lyle's family.

A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.

Lyle, 36, dies following third battle with cancer

By Rex HoggardAugust 8, 2018, 11:37 pm

Jarrod Lyle died on Wednesday night at home in Torquay, Australia, following his third bout with acute myeloid leukemia. He was 36.

Lyle, who played three full seasons on the PGA Tour, was placed in “palliative care” last week because “his body is no longer able to fight [leukemia],” and his wife, Briony, released a statement that said Lyle was with his family and friends when he passed away.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for,” Briony Lyle said in a statement. “At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life.”

Lyle was diagnosed with leukemia for the third time last year and in December underwent a haploidentical transplant and stem cell therapy in Australia, but his recovery was slowed by a mystery illness that resulted in a loss of vision.

Lyle was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teen-ager, but he earned his Tour card in 2007. In 2012, Lyle’s cancer returned, but he was declared cancer free the next year and returned to the Tour.

Although Lyle failed to retain his Tour membership in the United States, he returned to Australia to continue competing and started working as a television analyst.

Players at last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational wore yellow ribbons to show their support for Lyle and a GoFundMe page was created to assist his family. Although his time on Tour was brief, reaction to Wednesday’s news was immediate.

“It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle,” Greg Chalmers tweeted. “A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP"

Trevor Immelman also tweeted, “Your strength, perseverance and courage was a example for all.” Lyle is survived by his wife, Briony, and daughters Lusi, 6 and Jemma, 2.

A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.

Jarrod Lyle passes away at 36

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 10:49 pm

On this heartbreaking night when we lost Jarrod Lyle, I can’t help but think of when I first met him.

It was June 2011, and I’d flown to Memphis, Tenn., to write a magazine cover story on him. He was 29 at the time, cancer-free, and he’d agreed to visit the world-renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the first time.

It scared the hell out of him.

When Jarrod was 17, he underwent treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. For nine months he was confined to a hospital bed in Melbourne, just like the ones they had at St. Jude. It very well could have been his final resting place; his doctors gave him only a 20-percent chance of surviving.

The days largely blurred together, but he vividly recalled talking at night with some of the new friends he’d made in his wing. Then he’d wake up the next morning and some of them would be gone, with no warning, the horrible disease claiming more victims far too young.

The memories haunted him, as he wondered why he was spared and some of his mates were not.

“It’s left a black hole in me,” he said then.

His experience at the Royal Children’s Hospital was so traumatic that he returned only for his annual checkups. On his last visit, the doctor told him: “I never want to see you again.” And for a decade or so, it appeared as though Lyle might never have to.

He blossomed into the golfer he always hoped he could be, winning twice on the Web.com circuit and playing his way onto the PGA Tour. He was a hero in Australia, a beacon of hope for those battling the disease, an inspiration to anyone who spent even a few minutes around him. Happy and humble and hilarious, he continued to defy the odds. Not only was he alive, and thriving, but in 2012, he and his beautiful wife, Briony, were expecting their first child. It was a miracle.

But for cancer survivors like Lyle, bad news is always just one blood test away. While in Mexico for the Mayakoba event, he received the second of three sucker-punches: the leukemia was back. Knowing the physical and emotional torture he was about to endure, he decided to delay chemotherapy, so he could hold his newborn baby, Lusi, for a day.

Once again, he pulled through, and he bravely returned to competition, playing 18 Tour events on a weakened body in 2015 and ’16. In the first tournament of his last season, he played in the group behind Robert Allenby. The coincidence wasn’t lost on either of them. Years earlier, Allenby had popped into Lyle’s hospital room in Melbourne and invited him to play golf whenever he was released. They teed it up two weeks later and became lifelong friends. Whenever Lyle was down on his game, or his luck, Allenby reminded him: “Just remember what you’ve been through. If you can fight through that, you can do anything you possibly want in life.”

Lyle had hoped to instill similar life lessons on the patients at St. Jude that sweltering summer day in 2011, but he never ventured further than the lobby of the hospital. The smell made him nauseas. The walls felt claustrophobic. The thought of seeing another sick kid in bed and wondering whether he was ever going to get out, whether he was going to be able to pursue his dreams, made him want to crawl into a corner and cry.

He apologized profusely to the hospital PR staffer, but, no, he couldn’t tour the facility. It was still too raw, too painful, too real.

Instead, with his eyes welling, he hoped that I’d be able to share his remarkable story for him.

“You just can’t give up,” he started. “If I didn’t fight, if I didn’t think about golf, if I didn’t fight my butt off, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be at a desk job doing something I hate. But I’m here doing something I love, and you know what? I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

We ended up talking for about 15 minutes, about life and death, about his fears and his dreams. Before he returned to the cushy environs of TPC Southwind, Lyle sought out the hospital employee to apologize again for not meeting some of the kids in their rooms, like Allenby had done for him all those years ago. She gently put a hand on his shoulder and tried to comfort him. “It’s OK,” she said. “I totally get it.”

Lyle worried that day whether his hopeful message would be heard, but I’ve never had a doubt.

As he spoke in the hallway, a patient wearing a navy blue Titleist hat had poked his head around the corner and stopped to listen in to our conversation.

When Lyle turned to leave, so too did the young eavesdropper.

Smiling ear to ear, he practically floated back to his hospital room.

A GoFundMe page to help support Lyle's family has been set up by Lyle's good friend Tripp Isenhour.

