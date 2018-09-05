Getty Images

Experience is overrated in Ryder Cup

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 5, 2018, 5:25 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Golf is skewing younger than ever before, but for some reason Ryder Cup team captains continue to rely on aging warriors in the game’s biggest pressure-cooker.

Experience is the most overused word in a Ryder Cup year, and European captain Thomas Bjorn hammered home its importance again and again Wednesday when he announced his four captain’s picks. Same for U.S. skipper Jim Furyk, who brought 40-somethings Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson back into the fold for the Americans.

In an era of young, fearless players, six of the seven captain’s picks are 38 or older and have made a combined 41 Ryder Cup appearances.

So much for a youth movement.

“These four all bring so much to the Ryder Cup,” Bjorn said when announcing that Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey will round out the European squad. “They bring loads of experience, loads of appearances, loads of points won, and they know what it’s like to win and lose. They’ll come in with heart and soul into this.”

With five first-timers already on his roster, Bjorn might also have been scared off by what happened two years ago at Hazeltine, where then-captain Darren Clarke brought six rookies to an away game and watched them go a combined 7-9-1. It’s not a captain’s job to prepare the next generation of talent for the Ryder Cup – his concern is protecting himself for this match – and Bjorn ultimately decided that he’d rather risk his legacy by siding with the proven veterans.

Fair enough, but that strategy is inconsistent with the trends of the modern game – it’s just the second time in the past two decades that the average age of the Europeans (34.3) is higher than the Americans (32.8), a disparity that would be even greater if not for 48-year-old Mickelson. 

So why the need for so many guys who have been there and done that?

Rory McIlroy said it’s mostly for continuity in the team room – a veteran presence can bring a sense of calm and perspective while also offering guidance to the newcomers on what to expect during the week.

“There’s no atmosphere like it,” Justin Rose added. “It’s an atmosphere you can’t really prepare for. It’s an atmosphere you don’t know how you’re going to react until you’ve done it a couple of times. That’s really the only factor – it’s a cauldron like no other that we play in.”

But all of that experience in the cauldron hasn’t been worth much recently, if you recall some of the most memorable Ryder Cup performances.

Though it’s impossible to pinpoint exactly when golf got young, the emergence of Rickie Fowler is generally a good starting point. He burst onto the scene in 2009, after spending only two seasons at Oklahoma State, and was picked for the Ryder Cup the following fall as a 21-year-old. It was an eye-opening ascension, proving to the next generation that they could experience almost-immediate success.

The Ryder Cup has dozens of horror stories, of players feeling nauseas or being unable to feel their hands on the first tee, but ever since Fowler’s debut in the 2010 matches, the young, unproven talent have made the most noise.

It started with Keegan Bradley, who teamed with Mickelson and went 3-1 at Medinah in 2012.

It continued in 2014, with Victor Dubuisson earning a 2-0-1 record and helping the Europeans to victory, while Patrick Reed (3-1) and Jordan Spieth (2-1-1) were the lone bright spots in an otherwise dismal week for the Americans.

Two years ago, Brooks Koepka bashed his way to a 3-1 mark at Hazeltine, perhaps setting the stage for his major breakthroughs, while Thomas Pieters was a revelation, going 4-1 for the Europeans.

The average age of those standouts: 24.

“Based on what you’re seeing on the Golf Channel or what you’re asked by the media, it seems like (experience) is 50 percent of it, but I think it’s 15 percent of it,” Spieth said. “Certainly there’s help to getting started and getting in the mix, but within our team just about everybody has had major-championship experience – and it’s a similar feeling, being in the hunt – so I think that experience is more important overall than just three days.

“I think you can draw on experience, and it certainly can help, but I don’t think to the extent that it is sometimes pushed.”  

Europe will trot out five rookies (Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen) in Paris, though there’s nothing naïve about them – they’ve won a combined 30 event around the world.

The Americans, so far, have only two “rookies”: Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA, reached world No. 1 this year and has more Tour victories (eight) than any player over the past two seasons; and Bryson DeChambeau, the hottest player in golf, a three-time winner this season who has already locked up the top seed for the Tour Championship. Combined, they’re one year older (49) than Mickelson and ranked inside the top 7 in the world.

There’s room for another first-timer, Tony Finau, but the most common argument used against him is that he doesn’t have the, ahem, requisite experience in the Ryder Cup arena.

Well, the U.S. rookies – with none of the scar tissue of their predecessors – have gone 20-10-5 in the past three matches.

Because experience isn’t as valuable as playing stellar golf.

Hand still hurting, Wie WDs from Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 5, 2018, 9:26 pm

Michelle Wie was hoping to make her return to the LPGA at next week’s Evian Championship, but her injured right hand isn’t ready.

Wie announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she is withdrawing from the year’s final major championship.

“After going through an evaluation with my doctors and my physio team, we have all concurred that my right hand is not quite ready for competition yet,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed, but right now rehabbing my hand back to pain free is my absolute first priority!! Thank you all for staying patient with me and for all the words of encouragement!!!”

Wie’s next scheduled start would be the UL International Crown in South Korea Oct. 4-7. If she were still unable to compete, Danielle Kang would be first option to replace her. Kang finished fifth in the American qualifying for the four-woman team.

Wie withdrew after 12 holes of the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open a month ago.

“I just couldn’t handle the pain any longer,” she explained then.

Wie, 28, hasn’t played since. She left Royal Lytham & St. Annes saying the hand needed rest.

At year’s start, Wie said she was diagnosed with arthritis in both wrists and was undergoing collagen injections as part of her treatment.

“Being healthy, staying healthy, it’s my No. 1 priority,” Wie told Golfchannel.com back in January.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March in a strong start to the year, but she revealed at the Women’s British Open that her hand has been an issue this summer. She missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open and then WD’d at Royal Lytham in her last two starts.

Tour Champ. projections: What players need to do at BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 5, 2018, 6:47 pm

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field for this week's BMW Championship, with the top 30 upon conclusion advancing to the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour projects 1,418 points as the mark to reach in order to secure a spot at East Lake. Given that estimate, here is what players would need to do at Aronimink in order to make it to the finale, with the top 20 in the current standings safe.

Player Current points Likely solo finish needed for top 30
21. Patton Kizzire 1,413 70th
22. Marc Leishman 1,390 53rd
23. Kevin Na 1,387 51st
24. Rory McIlroy 1,373 44th
25. Tiger Woods 1,342 37th
26. Rickie Fowler 1,302 29th
27. Jordan Spieth 1,299 28th
28. Hideki Matsuyama 1,271 24th
29. Emiliano Grillo 1,252 21st
30. Gary Woodland 1,205 15th
31. Chez Reavie 1,184 13th
32. Brandt Snedeker 1,174 12th
33. C.T. Pan 1,170 12th
34. Pat Perez 1,167 12th
35. Andrew Landry 1,145 11th
36. Chesson Hadley 1,144 11th
37. Rafa Cabrera Bello 1,121 10th
38. Brian Harman 1,116 9th
39. Kevin Kisner 1,111 9th
40. Luke List 1,111 9th
41. Xander Schauffele 1,109 9th
42. Austin Cook 1,094 8th
43. Ryan Armour 1,084 8th
44. Andrew Putnam 1,063 7th
45. Ian Poulter 1,061 7th
46. Byeong Hun An 1,061 7th
47. Adam Hadwin 1,054 6th
48. Adam Scott 1,052 6th
49. Beau Hossler 1,043 6th
50. Alex Noren 1,033 6th
51. Brendan Steele 998 5th
52. Keegan Bradley 979 5th
53. Si Woo Kim 972 4th
54. Tyrrell Hatton 932 4th
55. Brian Gay 910 4th
56. Abraham Ancer 909 4th
57. Charles Howell III 905 4th
58. Ryan Palmer 900 4th
59. Zach Johnson 890 4th
60. Henrik Stenson 881 4th
61. Jason Kokrak 881 4th
62. J.J. Spaun 880 4th
63. Brice Garnett 853 3rd
64. Peter Uihlein 843 3rd
65. Daniel Berger 839 not in field
66. Keith Mitchell 839 3rd
67. Chris Kirk 834 3rd
68. Scott Piercy 833 3rd
69. Louis Oosthuizen 826 3rd
70. Ted Potter Jr. 809 3rd
Bryson is measuring his brain waves; read about it

By Nick MentaSeptember 5, 2018, 6:32 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Bryson DeChambeau has been registering his brain waves.

That much is clear.

For most of the rest of this you’re going to need some sort of degree in neuroscience and maybe German philosophy. I don’t know why, but it couldn’t hurt.

Per usual, it’s best to let Bryson explain himself.

On Wednesday at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau was asked about his semi-obsessive work habits. Specifically, is he at all concerned that his constant tinkering and late-night practice sessions may eventually lead to burnout?

The short answer is no, because science. The long answer is right here:

"Well, it's going to come about through having, again, a response mechanism, something that tells you you've overworked scientifically. What's been so key to me is Greg Roskopf, what he's done with my body to help me be able to perform at a higher level, even also tied in with neuroscience. These guys have been able to tell me, registering my brain waves, ‘Hey, you're overworked, man. You need a rest.’

“We can measure that before the round, after the round, anytime we want, and that's really going to help maximize my recovery and performance on and off the course.”

Roskopf is the founder of Muscle Activation Techniques, which per his website “fills the gap between the medical and the exercise fields.”

As for how exactly they’re measuring DeChambeau’s brain waves, here’s more Bryson:

"EEG, electrical current sort of thing. They put sensors – not a sensor, copper little thing that measures the frequencies that's being emitted from different parts of the brain and based on the – I won't give you everything but based on the amount of – it's a lot – based on the frequency that's being emitted what wave – you know you can go from zero to 36 hertz based on the type of frequency and the amount of energy or the amplitude, if you want to say, that's being emitted in different ranges at different times.

You can have a parasympathetic response or sympathetic response. This is a lot. Sorry for whoever is typing this or recording this.

But I'm trying to get myself more into a parasympathetic response, which is more of a restful state. Sympathetic stress is a stress state and that's what I'm trying to accomplish.

Throughout the whole day, I'm always in a restless state, not a stress state. I don't know if that makes sense. That's how you measure it though, through an EEG machine and some other things I'm not going to tell you."

Got it.

Americans listed as Ryder Cup betting favorites

By Will GraySeptember 5, 2018, 6:20 pm

With the Ryder Cup rosters coming into focus this week, the U.S. squad is looking like the team to beat - both on paper and at the betting window.

Two years after a convincing 17-11 victory at Hazeltine, the Americans will head to Paris as the betting favorites as they look to lift the trophy in Europe for the first time since 1993. The U.S. has been listed as a slim favorite for the biennial matches throughout the year at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, trading last week as a -145 favorite.

But with only one roster spot left unclaimed and the matches less than three weeks away, lines are beginning to shift further in favor of the Americans, who Tuesday added Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Odds at the Westgate got as high as -210 for the Americans to lift the trophy, meaning bettors must wager $210 to win $100, before settling back at -190.

Thomas Bjorn rounded out his European roster with four picks Wednesday, adding Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson. But a "large" wager this week on the U.S. meant that European odds got out as high as +175, meaning a $100 bet would yield $175 in profit, before coming back to +160.

The current -190/+160 line reflects a two-way outcome, where a tie would go to the Americans as defending champs. The Westgate also offers a three-way betting line, with the U.S. listed at -160, Europe at +160 and a wager on an exact 14-14 tie paying +1200.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk will make his fourth and final pick Monday following the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National in France.

