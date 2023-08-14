Australasian Tour
Thomas withdrew from the unofficial event in the Bahamas after undergoing back surgery last week
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.
We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season, the RSM Classic, where several players will have one final chance to secure their status for 2026.
In relentless winds, Schenk recorded only two bogeys in his final 56 holes, just one on Sunday, and won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by a shot over Chandler Phillips.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.
Watch as Adam Schenk drains a par putt in the wind to seal his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and listen to the 33-year-old recap “the longest day ever” and a moment he will “never forget.”
Relive the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
Henrik Stenson, 49, has paid his fines and served his suspension as he prepares to rejoin the DP World Tour next year, according to multiple outlets.
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory’s connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump’s performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA’s last event of the season.
Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to also claim the season-long points race.
Stewart Cink reflects on his victory at the PGA Tour Champions’ 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour of Champions’ Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Grant shot 65-65 over the weekend to finish at 19 under par, three clear of runner-up Jennifer Kupcho.