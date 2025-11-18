Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA announces enhanced viewing, including every round live in 2026

  
Published November 18, 2025 11:27 AM
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
November 17, 2025 02:06 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.

Every round of every LPGA event will be televised live next season, a first since Golf Channel began broadcasting the tour in 1995.

The LPGA also announced Tuesday additional enhancements to coverage in 2026, including partnerships with FM and Trackman. Non-major events will have a 50% increase in the total number of cameras, three times more microphones, slow-motion cameras, drones and quadruple the number of shot-tracing capabilities.

There will also be a heightened focus on player storytelling and more walk-and-talks, the tour stated in a press release.

“The commitments from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel are a game-changer for our athletes, our fans, our partners and our Tour,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler. “Starting in 2026, fans will immediately see and feel the difference: more cameras, better technology, richer storytelling and more ways to appreciate the unbelievable skill of our players, fully live. We’re grateful for the shared vision and investment from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel. This is a major step forward for the women’s game, and it’s only the beginning. The next chapter for the LPGA is going to be something special.”

The LPGA’s 2026 schedule is expected to be released this week. In addition to the majority of live coverage on Golf Channel, select weekend rounds will be on CNBC.