LPGA releases 2026 schedule; Chevron moving again
The Chevron Championship is moving again.
The LPGA released its 2026 competition schedule on Wednesday ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, and among the notable observations is that the Chevron’s venue is to be determined.
The Chevron has been contested each of the past three seasons at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, after previously departing longtime host Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. The April 23-26 major will be played in the Houston area, the LPGA noted, while Golfweek reported that it’s headed to Memorial Park, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
While the updated purses for all five majors have yet to be announced, the LPGA increased the non-major purse to over $132 million, which includes bumps from 10 tournaments. The Fortinet Founders Cup ($3 million) and Buick LPGA Shanghai ($3.2 million) each boast $1 million-plus increases.
There will be 31 tournaments, down from 32 last year, plus the Solheim Cup, as the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, is off the schedule.
There are several venue changes as well:
- The Founders Cup is headed from Bradenton, Florida, to Menlo Park, California, where it will be played at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club – and later in the calendar, moving from early February to March 19-22.
- The Mizuho Americas Open goes to Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, from Liberty National, which will return as host in 2028.
- The Kroger Queen City Championship moves from September to May 14-17 and will now be held at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.
- The Toto Japan Classic switches to Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki, Japan.
- Also yet to announce its venue is the Buick LPGA Shanghai
The Aramco Championship replaces the T-Mobile Match Play, though the venue, Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, is unchanged.
Other major venues will be Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles (U.S. Women’s Open), Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota (KPMG Women’s PGA), Evian Resort (Evian Championship) and Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England (AIG Women’s Open). The KPMG and Evian will be held two weeks apart with no tournament in between.
The Solheim Cup will be contested Sept. 11-15 at Bernardus Golf in Netherlands.
The schedule release comes on the heels of the LPGA announcing that every round of every event in 2026 will be televised live, a first since Golf Channel began broadcasting the tour in 1995. There will also be several broadcast enhancements thanks to partnerships with FM and Trackman. Non-major events will have a 50% increase in the total number of cameras, three times more microphones, slow-motion cameras, drones and quadruple the number of shot-tracing capabilities.
Full 2026 LPGA Schedule
|DATE
|EVENT/LOCATION
|PURSE
|Jan. 29-Feb. 1
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
Orlando, Florida
|$2.1M
|Feb. 19-22
|Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club, Old Course
Pattaya, Thailand
|$1.8M
|Feb. 26-March 1
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course
Singapore
|$3M
|March 5-8
|Blue Bay LPGA
Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course
Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China
|$2.6M
|March 19-22
|Fortinet Founders Cup
Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club
Menlo Park, California
|$3M
|March 26-29
|Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
Whirlwind Golf Club, Cattail Course
Phoenix, Arizona
|$2.25M
|April 2-5
|Aramco Championship
Shadow Creek Golf Course
Las Vegas, Nevada
|$4M
|April 16-19
|JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
El Caballero Country Club
Los Angeles, California
|$3.75M
|April 23-26
|The Chevron Championship
TBD
Houston, Texas
|$8M
|April 30-May 3
|Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
|$2.5M
|May 7-10
|Mizuho Americas Open
Mountain Ridge Country Club
West Caldwell, New Jersey
|$3.25M
|May 14-17
|Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
Maketewah Country Club
Cincinnati, Ohio
|$2M
|May 29-31
|ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern
Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, Bay Course
Galloway, New Jersey
|$2M
|June 4-7
|U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally
Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California
|$12M
|June 11-14
|Dow Championship
Midland Country Club
Midland, Michigan
|$3.3M
|June 18-21
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Blythefield Country Club
Belmont, Michigan
|$3.25M
|June 25-28
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota
|$12M
|July 9-12
|The Amundi Evian Championship
Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
|$8M
|July 23-26
|ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open
Dundonald Links
Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
|$2M
|July 30-Aug. 2
|AIG Women’s Open
Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club
Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom
|$9.75M
|Aug. 13-16
|The Standard Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club
Portland, Oregon
|$2M
|Aug. 20-23
|CPKC Women’s Open
Royal Mayfair Golf Club
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|$2.75M
|Aug. 27-30
|FM Championship
TPC Boston
Norton, Massachusetts
|$4.4M
|Sept. 11-13
|Solheim Cup
Bernardus Golf
s'-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), Netherlands
|Sept. 25-27
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
Pinnacle Country Club
Rogers, Arkansas
|$3M
|Oct.1-4
|LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei
Hoakalei Country Club
Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
|$3M
|Oct. 15-18
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
TBD
People’s Republic of China
|$3.2M
|Oct. 22-25
|BMW Ladies Championship
Pine Beach Golf Links
Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, Republic of Korea
|$2.35M
|Oct. 29-Nov. 1
|Maybank Championship
Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|$3M
|Nov. 5-8
|TOTO Japan Classic
Taiheiyo Club, Minori Course
Ibaraki, Japan
|$2.1M
|Nov. 12-15
|The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Pelican Golf Club
Belleair, Florida
|$3.25M
|Nov. 19-22
|CME Group Tour Championship
Tiburόn Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|$11M
|Dec.11-13
|Grant Thornton Invitational
Tiburόn Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|$2.05M