LPGA releases 2026 schedule; Chevron moving again

The Chevron Championship is moving again.

The LPGA released its 2026 competition schedule on Wednesday ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, and among the notable observations is that the Chevron’s venue is to be determined.

The Chevron has been contested each of the past three seasons at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, after previously departing longtime host Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. The April 23-26 major will be played in the Houston area, the LPGA noted, while Golfweek reported that it’s headed to Memorial Park, which hosts the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

While the updated purses for all five majors have yet to be announced, the LPGA increased the non-major purse to over $132 million, which includes bumps from 10 tournaments. The Fortinet Founders Cup ($3 million) and Buick LPGA Shanghai ($3.2 million) each boast $1 million-plus increases.

There will be 31 tournaments, down from 32 last year, plus the Solheim Cup, as the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, is off the schedule.

There are several venue changes as well:

The Founders Cup is headed from Bradenton, Florida, to Menlo Park, California, where it will be played at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club – and later in the calendar, moving from early February to March 19-22.

The Mizuho Americas Open goes to Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, from Liberty National, which will return as host in 2028.

The Kroger Queen City Championship moves from September to May 14-17 and will now be held at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati.

The Toto Japan Classic switches to Taiheiyo Club in Ibaraki, Japan.

Also yet to announce its venue is the Buick LPGA Shanghai

The Aramco Championship replaces the T-Mobile Match Play, though the venue, Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, is unchanged.

Other major venues will be Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles (U.S. Women’s Open), Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota (KPMG Women’s PGA), Evian Resort (Evian Championship) and Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England (AIG Women’s Open). The KPMG and Evian will be held two weeks apart with no tournament in between.

The Solheim Cup will be contested Sept. 11-15 at Bernardus Golf in Netherlands.

The schedule release comes on the heels of the LPGA announcing that every round of every event in 2026 will be televised live, a first since Golf Channel began broadcasting the tour in 1995. There will also be several broadcast enhancements thanks to partnerships with FM and Trackman. Non-major events will have a 50% increase in the total number of cameras, three times more microphones, slow-motion cameras, drones and quadruple the number of shot-tracing capabilities.

Full 2026 LPGA Schedule