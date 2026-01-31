Nelly Korda takes lead at TOC; winds suspend third-round play

Dropping temperatures and escalating winds were not too steep of an obstacle for Nelly Korda to overcome at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

The Florida native, wearing gloves and earmuffs at different points through her third round at Lake Nona, seemed unaffected by the weather situation surrounding her, posting an 8-under 64 and rising to the top of the TOC leaderboard.

Korda, who entered the day three off the lead, sits at 13 under through three rounds and is currently the clubhouse leader with some of the field waiting to complete 54 holes.

The third round was suspended at 4:18 p.m. ET as the 17th hole became unplayable due to highs winds. One LGPA official called the situation “uber unfair” with some players, like Korda and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, in the clubhouse for the day.

Play for Round 3 was suspended at 4:18 p.m. due to unplayable conditions on No. 17. Due to continued high winds through sunset, play will not resume today.



An update regarding play on Sunday will be announced later. @LPGA | @HiltonGrandVac — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) January 31, 2026

Among those close to Korda in scoring but must wait until Sunday to finish Round 3 are South Korea’s Amy Yang and Youmin Hwang, who were both unable to complete 17 due to wind.

Hwang’s last putt on the hole led to the suspension as her ball rolled past the hole, down the front slope and off the green.

Korda said the wind and the temperatures did put her into “survival mode” during the final four holes.

"[Nos.] 15, 16, 17, 18, they’re brutal once you get a little bit exposed,” she said after the third round. “Mentally, I was already preparing for that. I knew it was going to be tough on those holes, especially the wind kind of coming from the north.”

'Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called Play was called Saturday at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Golf Channel on-course reporters Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples show why the 17th green was unplayable because of the high winds.

Specifically, when it came to putting on 17, Korda said her ball was “definitely oscillating.”

“The gusts, it’s so exposed off the water there,” she added. “You could surf on that water today.

“So that’s a very exposed green where you’re going to probably run into some issues when the wind starts to gust a little bit more, but that was a brutal hole.”

LPGA TV schedule for Sunday

Sunday’s schedule had been tweaked prior to the winds cut short play Saturday. No amateurs were going to play the final round, and the field would be trimmed to 60 players total with start times bumped back.

Here’s how the Tournament of Champions, broadcast schedule looks for Sunday:



1-2PM : Peacock

: Peacock 2-4PM : NBC

: NBC 4PM to conclusion of final round: Golf Channel