‘Lots of layers': Korda prepares for chilly Florida weekend, schedule changes at LPGA TOC

Hand warmers, gloves, lots of layers.

Nelly Korda has a plan for this weekend at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions but that doesn’t mean she’s thrilled about reports of temperatures in the 20s Saturday into Sunday and winds ticking up as high as 25 mph.

“Lots of layers, hopefully where I can still swing,” Korda said after her second round at Lake Nona when asked about preparations she was taking given Orlando’s weather forecast over the next 48 hours.

“I think the weather is going to get a little worse so I’m going to go to the putting green, go to the range because I wasn’t hitting it the best today,” Korda added. “Just going to figure some things out ahead of the weekend.”

Korda’s 1-under 71 on Friday put at 5 under through 36 holes, three shots back of leaders Lottie Woad (69) and Lydia Ko (67).

Major champion Amy Yang is in a group one back. She was pleased with her 3-under 69 in Round 2, but admitted the lingering weather conditions would be a factor over the next two days of the tournament.

“Not my favorite [playing conditions],” the Orlando resident said after her second round. “But I’ll be very prepared, dress warm.”

Leader Amy Yang recovers beautifully after a tough tee shot 💪 pic.twitter.com/UUw8Xg9aqb — LPGA (@LPGA) January 30, 2026

LPGA scheduling changes for the Tournament of Champions

The forecast in central Florida is for extreme cold weather this weekend (the high Sunday is 47 degrees), and that has led the LPGA to make scheduling changes to its season-opening tournament.

The biggest tweak is to the size of the final-round field, which is being cut to 60 participants ahead of Sunday — the goal being a reduction in celebrities and an elimination of all amateurs.

The move creates 10 fewer groups, with 30 fewer players on the course.

None of the 39 LPGA players will be impacted by the pushed back final-round tee times but the celebrity field will be reduced to 21 after the third round Saturday.

Final round coverage begins on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET before NBC picks up at 2 p.m. If play spills past 4 p.m., Golf Channel will carry live coverage until the event’s conclusion.