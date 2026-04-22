Who will earn the option of taking the leap Sunday at The Chevron Championship?

HOUSTON — From a pond to a pool. From the warmth of the California desert to pop-up thunderstorms in Houston. The LPGA Tour’s first major of the year, once laden with tradition and identity, feels as though it’s starting over again at The Chevron Championship.

What the LPGA was determined to keep was the most memorable aspect to this major — the winner’s leap into Poppie’s Pond on Sunday.

Of course, Poppie’s Pond isn’t in Houston. It surrounds the 18th green at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, the course that first hosted the LPGA in 1972, became a beloved major in 1983 and then left for Houston with its new title sponsor in 2023.

Now it’s at Memorial Park near downtown Houston, and the 18th hole had no water feature. So officials built one — a pool that measures 15 feet long, 10 feet wide and 4 feet deep and is located to the right of the 18th green. It will be considered a temporary immovable obstruction, meaning for the first time in championship golf, a player could hit into water and get free relief.

Corny? Maybe.

But traditions are hard to develop, and the LPGA doesn’t want to let this one go, even if the pool doesn’t have a name.

“If you go back on our history, we really don’t do a very good job with tradition at all,” said Stacy Lewis, whose 13 career victories began with a leap into Poppie’s Pond in 2011.

The LPGA, which dates to 1955, started with four majors, went to three, then two, back to three, then four and now is at five. Eight tournaments have served as majors over the years.

“We’ve really lost a lot of traditions over the years. This is probably one of the only ones we have,” Lewis said of the leap. “Traditions don’t just happen overnight. I just think it’s so important that we keep it. Is it a little bit different his year? Yes. Does it look great? I mean, it’s up for debate, right?”

“But somebody is still going to jump in there,” she said. “When we look back on 10 years we’re going to put all these jumps together and they’re all going to look the same. So I just think we got to get through this year, but it has to continue.”

The plan for Memorial Park — also the host course of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour — is to put water down the right side to have a real leap next year.

Who gets to go for a swim — or a wade — on Sunday is intriguing.

Hannah Green and Hyo Joo Kim already have won twice on the LPGA this year, and both already have won majors. Jeeno Thitikul has been No. 1 in women’s golf since August. She has no majors, only the second No. 1 in women’s golf without one.

Fueled by family (and matcha), Jeeno Thitikul eyes first major at Chevron Championship World No.1. Olympian. Matcha lover. Eight-time LPGA Tour winner. Jeeno Thitikul is a woman of many titles, but it’s the last one that really hits home.

Nelly Korda might be playing the best golf, having won the weather-shortened season opener and finishing runner-up in the other three events she has played. Korda was in the final group at all four tournaments she has played, perhaps a sign that she is moving toward a return to No. 1.

She won The Chevron two years ago when it was at Carlton Woods for her record-tying fifth straight win. Carlton Woods was the first move after leaving the California desert. The 18th hole had a lake — along with snakes — and there was a leap but no bites.

Korda is not big on comparisons with the past, but giving herself a chance each week she has played this year has been telling.

“Just coming in trying to play golf, trying to contend. I’m not really thinking about what other people are thinking of me, what my past results were,” Korda said. “Is my confidence higher from the finishes that I’ve had? I was in every final group so far this year on Sunday, which I’m very proud of because I’ve put in a lot of work.

“But when it comes to my expectations of this week, my expectation is to hit the first shot on Thursday and see how it goes.”

Thitikul comes into The Chevron with the burden of trying to win her first major, even at the ripe young age of 23. She lost in a playoff at the Evian Championship last year when Grace Kim made eagle on the final hole, chipped in across a creek for birdie to extend the playoff and won with another eagle.

“If you were in contention every week, you saw your name on the top in every week, it means your game is there and then just matter of time,” Thitikul said.

Thitikul and Korda are among those who skipped last week in Los Angeles to be more rested and prepared for the first major of the year. Korda arrived Sunday night and played 18 holes Monday before the rain arrived. She gave the pool a passing glance.

“Maybe some people don’t like it that it’s at a different golf course,” Korda said. “I still give props to Chevron, to the LPGA, for wanting to keep that tradition alive. I know there is a bigger plan for it to be a better jump into Poppie’s Pond. But at the end of the day, if I’m hoisting the trophy, like I’m going to jump in.”