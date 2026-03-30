Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings

Second-round action from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

The 72 players competing will play a final 18 holes before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties. The qualifiers will advance to the final round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday

Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Round 2 (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).

Tee No. 1

8 a.m.: Kyra Ly, Achiraya Sriwong, Kelly Xu

8:12 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Lauren Kim, Yujie Liu

8:23 a.m.: Meja Örtengren, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Farah O’Keefe

8:35 a.m.: Ashley Yun, Macy Pate, Yunseo Yang

8:46 a.m.: Anna Fang, Anna Iwanaga, Ava Merrill

8:58 a.m.: Bailey Shoemaker, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman

9:09 a.m.: Louise Landgraf, Karen Tsuru, Katelyn Kong

9:21 a.m.: Avery Weed, Veronika Kedronova, Beth Coulter

9:32 a.m.: Megan Streicher, Megan Propeck, Kary Hollenbaugh

9:44 a.m.: Patience Rhodes, Asterisk Talley, Aphrodite Deng

9:55 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Maria Jose Marin, Anna Davis

10:07 a.m.: Andie Smith, Eunseo Choi, Aira Nagasawa



Tee No. 10

8 a.m.: Tsubasa Kajitani, Lily Reitter, Reagan Zibilski

8:12 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Rianne Malixi, Megha Ganne

8:23 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Andrea Revuelta, Eila Galitsky

8:35 a.m.: Marie Eline Madsen, Jasmine Koo, Camille Min-Gaultier

8:46 a.m.: Amanda Sambach, Arianna Lau, Elizabeth Rudisill

8:58 a.m.: Prim Prachnakorn, Sara Brentcheneff, Chloe Kovelesky

9:09 a.m.: Seojin Park, Mackenzie Lee, Clarisa Temelo

9:21 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Raegan Denton, Elise Lee

9:32 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Catherine Park, Dianna Lee

9:44 a.m.: Grace Kilcrease, Vanessa Borovilos, Yurina Hiroyoshi

9:55 a.m.: Rocio Tejedo, Catherine Rao, Charlotte Back

10:07 a.m.: Brooke Biermann, Ai Goto, Emily Odwin