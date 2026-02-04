Augusta National Women’s Amateur field features all but two of world’s top 50

World No. 1 Kiara Romero and five current Stanford players highlight the field for the seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which was announced Wednesday morning.

In total, 71 players are committed with one remaining spot available to the winner of the upcoming Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, if not already qualified.

Romero, a junior at Oregon, tied for seventh last year following a missed cut in her debut, in 2024. Stanford’s Paula Martin Sampedro, Andrea Revuelta, Megha Ganne and Meja Ortengren represent Nos. 2-5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, respectively. This will be Ganne’s 10th competitive event at Augusta National, as she was a four-time Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist and have previously played five ANWAs.

Two past champions, Anna Davis (2022) and Tsubasa Kajitani (2021), will compete again.

Other notables in the field include last year’s runner-up, Asterisk Talley; reigning NCAA individual champion Maria Jose Marin; defending U.S. Girls’ Junior winner Aphrodite Deng; and Philippines’ Rianne Malixi, who won both the Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024 but withdrew from last year’s ANWA with a back injury. Malixi is coming off her first college win as a freshman at Duke.

The field includes 48 of the top 50 players in WAGR, missing only No. 21 Shiyuan Zhou, who is expected to turn pro within the next few weeks, and No. 42 Louise Uma Landgraf, who just recently won the Portuguese Ladies to rise 24 spots.

The championship is scheduled for April 1-4, with the first two rounds being contested at nearby Champions Retreat in Evans, Georgia, before an April 3 practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, which will host the final round the next day.

Here is a look at the current field, listed in alphabetical order:

Charlotte Back, Germany

Brooke Biermmann, Wildwood, Mo.

Vanessa Borovilos, Canada

Sara Brentcheneff, France

Eunseo Choi, New Zealand

Beth Coulter, Northern Ireland

Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.

Aphrodite Deng, Short Hills, N.J.

Raegan Denton, Australia

Marie Eline Madsen, Denmark

Anna Fang, San Diego

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Spain

Eila Galitsky, Thailand

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J.

Ai Goto, Japan

Yurina Hiroyoshi, Japan

Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany, Ohio

Huai-Chien Hsu, Taiwan

Anna Iwanaga, Japan

Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan

Veronika Kedronova, Czech Republic

Grace Kilcrease, Springdale, Ark.

Gyubeen Kim, South Korea

Lauren Kim, Canada

Katelyn Kong, Los Angeles

Jasmine Koo, Cerritos, Calif.

Chloe Kovelesky, Boca Raton, Fla.

Arianna Lau, Hong Kong

Dianna Lee, San Diego

Elise Lee, Irvine, Calif.

Mackenzie Lee, North Little Rock, Ark.

Yujie Liu, China

Kyra Ly, Portland, Ore.

Rianne Malixi, Philippines

Maria Jose Marin, Colombia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Spain

Ava Merrill, Johns Creek, Ga.

Camille Min Gaultier, France

Aira Nagasawa, Japan

Farah O’Keefe, Austin, Texas

Emily Odwin, Barbados

Nikki Oh, Torrance, Calif.

Soomin Oh, South Korea

Meja Örtengren, Sweden

Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.

Seojin Park, South Korea

Macy Pate, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Prim Prachnakorn, Thailand

Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan.

Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif.

Lily Reitter, France

Andrea Revuelta, Spain

Patience Rhodes, England

Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, N.C.

Amanda Sambach, Raleigh, N.C.

Scarlett Schremmer, Birmingham, Ala.

Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla.

Andie Smith, Hobe Sound, Fla.

Achiraya Sriwong, Thailand

Megan Streicher, South Africa

Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla, Calif.

Rocío Tejedo Mulet, Spain

Clarisa Temelo, Mexico

Karen Tsuru, Carlsbad, Calif.

Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Miss.

Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif.

Yunseo Yang, South Korea

Ashley Yun, Diamond Bar, Calif.

Amelie Zalsman, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo.