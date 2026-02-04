Augusta National Women’s Amateur field features all but two of world’s top 50
World No. 1 Kiara Romero and five current Stanford players highlight the field for the seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which was announced Wednesday morning.
In total, 71 players are committed with one remaining spot available to the winner of the upcoming Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, if not already qualified.
Romero, a junior at Oregon, tied for seventh last year following a missed cut in her debut, in 2024. Stanford’s Paula Martin Sampedro, Andrea Revuelta, Megha Ganne and Meja Ortengren represent Nos. 2-5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, respectively. This will be Ganne’s 10th competitive event at Augusta National, as she was a four-time Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist and have previously played five ANWAs.
Two past champions, Anna Davis (2022) and Tsubasa Kajitani (2021), will compete again.
Other notables in the field include last year’s runner-up, Asterisk Talley; reigning NCAA individual champion Maria Jose Marin; defending U.S. Girls’ Junior winner Aphrodite Deng; and Philippines’ Rianne Malixi, who won both the Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2024 but withdrew from last year’s ANWA with a back injury. Malixi is coming off her first college win as a freshman at Duke.
The field includes 48 of the top 50 players in WAGR, missing only No. 21 Shiyuan Zhou, who is expected to turn pro within the next few weeks, and No. 42 Louise Uma Landgraf, who just recently won the Portuguese Ladies to rise 24 spots.
The championship is scheduled for April 1-4, with the first two rounds being contested at nearby Champions Retreat in Evans, Georgia, before an April 3 practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, which will host the final round the next day.
Here is a look at the current field, listed in alphabetical order:
Charlotte Back, Germany
Brooke Biermmann, Wildwood, Mo.
Vanessa Borovilos, Canada
Sara Brentcheneff, France
Eunseo Choi, New Zealand
Beth Coulter, Northern Ireland
Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.
Aphrodite Deng, Short Hills, N.J.
Raegan Denton, Australia
Marie Eline Madsen, Denmark
Anna Fang, San Diego
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Spain
Eila Galitsky, Thailand
Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J.
Ai Goto, Japan
Yurina Hiroyoshi, Japan
Kary Hollenbaugh, New Albany, Ohio
Huai-Chien Hsu, Taiwan
Anna Iwanaga, Japan
Tsubasa Kajitani, Japan
Veronika Kedronova, Czech Republic
Grace Kilcrease, Springdale, Ark.
Gyubeen Kim, South Korea
Lauren Kim, Canada
Katelyn Kong, Los Angeles
Jasmine Koo, Cerritos, Calif.
Chloe Kovelesky, Boca Raton, Fla.
Arianna Lau, Hong Kong
Dianna Lee, San Diego
Elise Lee, Irvine, Calif.
Mackenzie Lee, North Little Rock, Ark.
Yujie Liu, China
Kyra Ly, Portland, Ore.
Rianne Malixi, Philippines
Maria Jose Marin, Colombia
Paula Martin Sampedro, Spain
Ava Merrill, Johns Creek, Ga.
Camille Min Gaultier, France
Aira Nagasawa, Japan
Farah O’Keefe, Austin, Texas
Emily Odwin, Barbados
Nikki Oh, Torrance, Calif.
Soomin Oh, South Korea
Meja Örtengren, Sweden
Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.
Seojin Park, South Korea
Macy Pate, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Prim Prachnakorn, Thailand
Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan.
Catherine Rao, Camarillo, Calif.
Lily Reitter, France
Andrea Revuelta, Spain
Patience Rhodes, England
Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif.
Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, N.C.
Amanda Sambach, Raleigh, N.C.
Scarlett Schremmer, Birmingham, Ala.
Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla.
Andie Smith, Hobe Sound, Fla.
Achiraya Sriwong, Thailand
Megan Streicher, South Africa
Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla, Calif.
Rocío Tejedo Mulet, Spain
Clarisa Temelo, Mexico
Karen Tsuru, Carlsbad, Calif.
Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Miss.
Kelly Xu, Claremont, Calif.
Yunseo Yang, South Korea
Ashley Yun, Diamond Bar, Calif.
Amelie Zalsman, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo.