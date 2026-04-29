2026 NCAA women’s regionals: Full fields, teams, individuals for all six sites

It’s time to book flights and hotel rooms.

The NCAA announced its 72-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals Wednesday. Each of the six regionals will feature 12 teams and six individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 29 conference champions and 43 at-large programs.

All six regionals will be contested May 11-13 over 54 holes with the top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team at each site moving on to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 22-27.

Here is a look at the full regional fields:

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, California

Stanford Pepperdine Vanderbilt Arizona State Missouri Arizona Cal State Fullerton Illinois Oregon State Cal Poly (Big West Conference) South Dakota State (The Summit League) Navy (Patriot League)

Individuals: Emma Bunch, New Mexico State; Leia Chung, Boise State; Kelsey Kim, Santa Clara; Adora Liu, California; Eva Pett, San Francisco; Madison Le, Long Beach State

Waco Regional

Ridgewood Country Club, Waco, Texas

Texas A&M Oregon Tennessee(Southeastern Conference) SMU Baylor LSU TCU Tulsa (American Conference) Colorado Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference) Tarleton State (Western Athletic Conference) Prairie View A&M (SouthwesternAthletic Conference)

Individuals: Ryann Honea, Abiliene Christian; Grace Quintanilla, Texas State; Malisone Chanthapanya, North Texas; Yvonne Chamness, Texas State; Bouquet Subsomboon, North Texas; Sara Pihlajamaki, Houston Christian

Tallahassee Regional

Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Florida

Florida Wake Forest UCLA Florida State Eastern Michigan Kentucky Purdue Clemson ULM (Sun Belt Conference) North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference) Little Rock (Ohio Valley Conference) UTRGV (Southland Conference)

Individuals: Vairana Heck, South Carolina; Natachanok Tunwannarux, Alabama; Molly McLean, South Carolina; Vanessa Zhang, Harvard; Isaki Sakashita, Stetson; Carmen Fletcher, Alabama State

Chapel Hill Regional

UNC Finley Golf Course, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Texas North Carolina Mississippi State Oklahoma State Kent State(Mid-American Conference) Virginia Michigan State NC State High Point (Big South Conference) Furman (Southern Conference) Richmond (Atlantic 10 Conference) Howard (Northeast Conference)

Individuals: Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Charlotte (American Conference); Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton; Victoria Levy, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Zoe Duval, Appalachian State; Caroline Patterson, UNC Asheville; Norah Seidl, Montana State

Simpsonville Regional

University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Kentucky

Arkansas Auburn Iowa State (Big 12 Conference) Mississippi Houston Virginia Tech Kansas State Indiana College of Charleston (Coastal Athletic Association) Xavier (Big East Conference) Western Kentucky (Conference USA) Murray State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals: Eila Galitsky, South Carolina; Barbara Car, Old Dominion; Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina; Maria Jose Barragan, BYU; Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee; Sloane Biddle, Belmont

Ann Arbor Regional

University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Southern California (Big Ten Conference) Duke Central Florida Oklahoma Ohio State Northwestern Kansas Texas Tech UNLV (Mountain West Conference) Columbia (The Ivy League) Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals: Trinity Beth, Georgia; Isabella McCauley, Minnesota; Mariana Mesones, Minnesota; Alexis Vakasiuola, Grand Canyon; Lauren Sung, Michigan; Yanah Rolston, IU Indianapolis