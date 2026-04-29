2026 NCAA women’s regionals: Full fields, teams, individuals for all six sites
It’s time to book flights and hotel rooms.
The NCAA announced its 72-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals Wednesday. Each of the six regionals will feature 12 teams and six individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 29 conference champions and 43 at-large programs.
All six regionals will be contested May 11-13 over 54 holes with the top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team at each site moving on to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 22-27.
Here is a look at the full regional fields:
Stanford Regional
Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, California
- Stanford
- Pepperdine
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Missouri
- Arizona
- Cal State Fullerton
- Illinois
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
- South Dakota State (The Summit League)
- Navy (Patriot League)
Individuals: Emma Bunch, New Mexico State; Leia Chung, Boise State; Kelsey Kim, Santa Clara; Adora Liu, California; Eva Pett, San Francisco; Madison Le, Long Beach State
Waco Regional
Ridgewood Country Club, Waco, Texas
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
- Tennessee(Southeastern Conference)
- SMU
- Baylor
- LSU
- TCU
- Tulsa (American Conference)
- Colorado
- Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)
- Tarleton State (Western Athletic Conference)
- Prairie View A&M (SouthwesternAthletic Conference)
Individuals: Ryann Honea, Abiliene Christian; Grace Quintanilla, Texas State; Malisone Chanthapanya, North Texas; Yvonne Chamness, Texas State; Bouquet Subsomboon, North Texas; Sara Pihlajamaki, Houston Christian
Tallahassee Regional
Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Florida
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Eastern Michigan
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Clemson
- ULM (Sun Belt Conference)
- North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)
- Little Rock (Ohio Valley Conference)
- UTRGV (Southland Conference)
Individuals: Vairana Heck, South Carolina; Natachanok Tunwannarux, Alabama; Molly McLean, South Carolina; Vanessa Zhang, Harvard; Isaki Sakashita, Stetson; Carmen Fletcher, Alabama State
Chapel Hill Regional
UNC Finley Golf Course, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Kent State(Mid-American Conference)
- Virginia
- Michigan State
- NC State
- High Point (Big South Conference)
- Furman (Southern Conference)
- Richmond (Atlantic 10 Conference)
- Howard (Northeast Conference)
Individuals: Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Charlotte (American Conference); Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton; Victoria Levy, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Zoe Duval, Appalachian State; Caroline Patterson, UNC Asheville; Norah Seidl, Montana State
Simpsonville Regional
University of Louisville Golf Club, Simpsonville, Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Iowa State (Big 12 Conference)
- Mississippi
- Houston
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- College of Charleston (Coastal Athletic Association)
- Xavier (Big East Conference)
- Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
- Murray State (Missouri Valley Conference)
Individuals: Eila Galitsky, South Carolina; Barbara Car, Old Dominion; Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina; Maria Jose Barragan, BYU; Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee; Sloane Biddle, Belmont
Ann Arbor Regional
University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Southern California (Big Ten Conference)
- Duke
- Central Florida
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Northwestern
- Kansas
- Texas Tech
- UNLV (Mountain West Conference)
- Columbia (The Ivy League)
- Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)
- Oakland (Horizon League)
Individuals: Trinity Beth, Georgia; Isabella McCauley, Minnesota; Mariana Mesones, Minnesota; Alexis Vakasiuola, Grand Canyon; Lauren Sung, Michigan; Yanah Rolston, IU Indianapolis