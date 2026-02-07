Jackson Koivun just broke Tiger Woods’ NCAA 36-hole scoring record

Move over, Tiger.

Jackson Koivun is the new NCAA record-holder for 36-hole score in relation to par.

The Auburn junior fired 10-under 62 for the second straight round Friday at Mauna Lani Resort in Waimea, Hawaii, to move to 20 under through two rounds of the Amer Ari Invitational. That is two shots better than Tiger Woods’ previous NCAA record of 18 under after 36 holes of the 1996 Pac-10 Championship at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California.

Koivun is also the first player in NCAA history to post two rounds of 62 or lower in the same event, and his 124 total ties the NCAA record shared now with Lindsey Wilson College’s Sebastian Sandin, who shot 64-60 (16 under) at the 2022 Blue Raider Invite, an NAIA event.

I need people to properly freak out with me on this 😅



Tiger Woods opened the 1996 Pac-10 Championship with 61-65 for -18/126. That was the first known instance of a 61 in #collegegolf and has stood as the lowest known 36-hole record **to-par



Koivun just blistered that 🤯 https://t.co/X0HLUfr5c7 pic.twitter.com/O3UVtMonUj — College Golf Book (@CGolfBook) February 7, 2026

Next up in Koivun’s record chase: the NCAA’s 54-hole record, set by Wenyi Ding at the 2024 Amer Ari. Ding shot 63-64-62 at Mauna Lani to finish at 27-under 189.

But Koivun doesn’t have this year’s title in the bag yet. He leads Arizona State senior Michael Mjaaseth by only two shots. As a team, Auburn, which had just one bogey as a squad on Thursday, is 47 under, three ahead of Stanford, which is one clear of Texas and two up on the Sun Devils.