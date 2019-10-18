Henderson makes hole-in-one en route to grabbing Shanghai lead

Getty Images

SHANGHAI – Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one and shot an 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Friday.

The Canadian aced the 175-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total.

Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.

Full-field scores from the Buick LPGA Shanghai

Henderson has won twice this year, at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the Lotte Championship in April.

Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who is coming off a victory on the Korean LPGA Tour last week, shot a 70 to finish tied for 21st.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hataoka co-leads; J. Korda, Yin one back in China

BY Randall Mell  — 

Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang share the lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with a handful of huge names giving chase in China.
Golf Central

Watch: Altomare sinks ace to win car in Shanghai

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brittany Altomare needed a jolt of energy after she made the turn during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, and that's exactly what she got at the par-3 second hole.
Golf Central

World No. 1, J.Y. Ko, returns to LPGA this week

BY Randall Mell  — 

Rolex world No. 1 Jin Young Ko returns to the LPGA this week looking to continue her march toward sweeping all the tour’s major awards.