FARMINGTON, N.Y. – Staked to a seven-shot lead at the halfway point of the 101st PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka is a prohibitive betting favorite to defend his title.

Koepka led by one shot after an opening-round 63 at Bethpage, but he added to that advantage with a 5-under 65 that set a new 36-hole scoring record for major championships. Koepka started the week at 10/1 odds according to the Westgate Las Vegas SupeBook, and those odds were trimmed to 5/4 after the opening round.

Your browser does not support iframes.

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

But with the defending champ seven shots clear of Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, Koepka is now a whopping 1/4 favorite, meaning bettors must wager $400 for every $100 they hope to win. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is his closest pursuer on the odds list even though Johnson is tied for fourth at 4 under, eight shots off the pace.

Here’s a look at the updated betting odds heading into the third round on the Black Course:

1/4: Brooks Koepka

16/1: Dustin Johnson

20/1: Jordan Spieth

25/1: Adam Scott

40/1: Justin Rose

60/1: Rickie Fowler

80/1: Matt Wallace, Luke List, Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger

100/1: Hideki Matsuyama

125/1: Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen

150/1: Patrick Cantlay, Kelly Kraft

250/1: Sung Kang

50/1: Field (all other players)