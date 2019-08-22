Former PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray opened the Albertsons Boise Open with a 7-under 64 to grab a share of the lead in the second leg of the Korn Ferry Finals.

Murray won the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but his PGA Tour exemption for that win expired earlier this month. He was sidelined for much of the summer with an injured back, not playing on Tour after withdrawing from the Valero Texas Open in April. But Murray made a pair of rehab starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a T-2 at the Rex Hospital Open, and is participating in the three-event Finals as part of a medical extension.

Joining Murray in the lead is Charlie Saxon, who played this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with former PGA Tour veterans Hank Lebioda and Tom Hoge among the group tied for third at 6 under.

Former U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland opened with a 4-under 67, continuing his strong play since turning pro. Hovland, who narrowly missed out on securing a PGA Tour card for 2020 during the regular season, tied for 11th at last week's Finals event in Ohio. Other notables in the early mix include Fabian Gomez (68), Anirban Lahiri (68) and Peter Uihlein (68).

While the 25 players who secured PGA Tour cards during the Korn Ferry Tour regular season are jockeying for position on the initial reshuffle list, the other players in the field are vying for 25 additional cards that will go to the top point-earners over the three events. The Finals conclude next week in Evansville, Ind.