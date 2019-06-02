Hank Haney reinserted himself in the narrative of this week's U.S. Women's Open with two strident tweets Sunday, as South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 was busy closing out her first major victory.

Haney used the occasion to attempt to justify the comments that got him suspended from his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show.

Shortly after Haney sent his tweet, Lee6 emerged victorious over Celine Boutier, marking the ninth win by a South Korean in the last 15 playings of the U.S. Women's Open.

It's a too-good-to-be-true ending to a week that kicked off with Haney dismissing the event, the LPGA itself and Korean players in general.

Haney, whose commentary indicated that he did not know the major was taking place this week or where it was being played, quickly offered, "I'm gonna pick a Korean," and followed up with, "I couldn't name you six players on the LPGA tour. Maybe I could. I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Lee6 features a number of the end of her name to differentiate her from the multiple other Jeongeun Lees on the Korean LPGA, where Lee6 racked up victories before winning the LPGA Q-Series.

Once Lee6 was officially the champion, Haney doubled down on "his prediction," misspelling the champion's name.