Masters Tournament week is April 5-11. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's first major of the year on TV and online. Click here for more live streaming and videos, at Masters.com.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, April 5

2-5PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Tuesday, April 6

9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, April 7

9AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

6-9PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Thursday, April 8

8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 1

7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Friday, April 9

8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

3-7:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 2

7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Saturday, April 10

9AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

3-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 3

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

Sunday, April 11

9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)

2-7PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 4

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Click here to watch)