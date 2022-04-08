×

Jason Kokrak makes some interesting fashion choices on Day 2 at the Masters

Getty Images

As seen on Thursday and Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, fashion has evolved in the game of golf. 

Between the 'pink wave' on Thursday and Erik van Rooyen's exposed ankles, there have been some sharply-dressed golfers at the Masters.

Then there's Jason Kokrak. 

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

The world No. 28 showed up for his second round wearing what can only be described as a smorgasbord of green. But if you're going to show up looking like that, you better play well.

Kokrak is doing that, thus far. He's currently even par and four off the lead on Day 2.

