Jim Herman (COVID-19) withdraws from Sentry TOC at Kapalua

This year’s edition of the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature the largest field in event history. Forty-two players, including Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, will tee it up beginning Thursday at Kapalua.

Not playing are qualified players Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jim Herman. McIlroy and Hatton chose not to play while Herman was forced to withdraw last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Herman tweeted Thursday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Some lousy news to end the year - I’ve had CV19 for the last couple of days and therefore will not be playing Kapalua @Sentry_TOC,” Herman wrote.

Herman, who has made two starts in the year-opening event with a best finish of T-12 in 2017, added that he was unsure whether he was going to play Sony Open the following week.

This week's event not only includes winners from the previous season but also any player who qualified for last season's Tour Championship.