Minneapolis PXG store manager among the 20 club pros competing in PGA

Derek Holmes
PGA Professional Championship

Twenty PGA professionals will compete in the 103rd PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Among those will be Derek Holmes, who made a 30-foot par save on the final hole of April's PGA Professional Championship to secure his spot in the men’s second major of the year.

Holmes, 32, was an assistant pro at Dellwood County Club in Dellwood, Minnesota, from 2016-20, until becoming a PXG Minneapolis store manager.

Holmes said he uses the store as his primary place of practice.

“With a two-year old at home and a booming PXG store to manage, it’s been a grind to find time to commit to the game. I feel fortunate to work with PXG. They’ve provided me the space, support, and tools to dial-in my game,” said Holmes.

This will be Holmes’ first PGA Championship appearance. Twenty PGA club professionals earned the right to compete in the major through their finish in the PGA Professional Championship, in which Holmes tied for eighth.

“I am looking forward to being on the inside of the ropes, rather than spectating from the outside,” said Holmes. “My plan is to soak it all in and enjoy the experience.”

