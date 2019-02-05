My Roots: Rory McIlroy, a GolfPass exclusive

Rory McIlroy is a generational player, the kind who earns Hall of Fame credentials while still being eligible for his parents’ insurance plan.

St. Augustine will one day make an official call, but there is plenty more to accomplish until that time. And part of what McIlroy will do, is doing, and has done, he is sharing with golf fans on GolfPass.

GolfPass is a one-of-a-kind, subscription-based program that delivers a bevy of golf content and perks, including inside access to McIlroy’s life, on and off the course. [Click here to learn more about all that GolfPass has to offer].

McIlroy has taken part in a series of original content available to GolfPass subscribers, including, “My Roots: Rory McIlroy,” in which the four-time major champion shares his journey from humble beginnings to the top of the golf world.

Check out a clip below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

For more exclusive interviews, instructionals and never-before-seen footage, click here.