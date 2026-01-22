Adidas Golf rolls out new and improved Ultimate365 short

The golf pant game has ramped up in recent years, and now it’s time for Adidas Golf to reimagine its longstanding Ultimate365 collection.

For those who remember the original Ultimate365, which debuted in 2017, they’ll recall a transformative bottom, though by today’s standards, a super stretchy yet super shiny pant. The shorts also featured a lengthy 10.5-inch inseam.

No more, as Adidas Golf is rolling out its updated Ultimate365 short with improved material, considerably less shine and a more sophisticated length and fit.

It was a two-year process with several prototypes, says Shaun Madigan of Adidas Golf.

“Not because we were getting it wrong but because we really wanted to sweat the detail of it,” he added.

Highlighted in the new Ultimate365 short are three enhancements. First and foremost, there is the composition, which features TwistWeave fabric that gives the pant enough structure to appeal off the golf course while also being more lightweight than its elastane-heavy predecessor.

Secondly, there is the 360Grip waistband, which replaces the silicon characteristics of the old pant with an ultra-fine, polyester nanofiber material, which provides great grip to keep the shirt tucked in but also is more comfortable on skin and more tolerant to sweat.

And finally, a more relaxed fit that now offers two inseam options, 7 inches and 8.5 inches, along with a flared shape at the cuff.