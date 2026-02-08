Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Elvis Smylie beats Jon Rahm to win LIV debut under the lights in Riyadh

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:54 AM
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
February 7, 2026 09:01 PM
Highlights from the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where Hideki Matsuyama leads but a host of others, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, are on his heels.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Elvis Smylie won LIV Golf Riyadh on Saturday night in his tour debut, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 under the lights to hold off Jon Rahm by a stroke.

The 23-year-old Australian also led Ripper GC to the team title.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Smylie, who officially joined the team last month. “I really didn’t know what to expect this week. Playing at night is obviously a whole different ballgame out here. I wanted to come out here and make a statement. I wanted to prove that I’m one of the best out here, and I feel like I’ve done that. It’s only up from here.”

Smylie finished at 24 under.

Rahm closed with a bogey-free 63.

Peter Uihlein was third at 21 under after a 67.