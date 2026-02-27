Arnold Palmer Invitational field packs plenty of star power for third signature event

The Arnold Palmer Invitational kicks off the PGA Tour’s March calendar with a bang.

API is the third signature event of 2026, bringing in a 72-player field that features Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Scheffler is coming off a T-12 at the Genesis Invitational last week, which snapped his streak of 18 consecutive finishes inside the top 10. McIlroy, who finished T-2 with Kurt Kitayama at Tiger’s event, came up one stroke shy of Genesis winner Jacob Bridgeman despite applying plenty of pressure down the stretch with four birdies on the back nine at Riviera.

Looking ahead, Russell Henley is defending his crown at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the PGA Tour’s eighth event of the season:

The field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard will be finalized following the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Players can still become eligible through the Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 and Top 30 OWGR.



Field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented… pic.twitter.com/ZoVwUmg17e — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 27, 2026

University of Texas sophomore Daniel Bennett, who represented the International team in last year’s Arnold Palmer Cup, is playing on a sponsor exemption, along with Billy Horschel and Chris Kirk.

Aldrich Potgieter is also playing at the 2026 API on a sponsor exemption.

Nico Echavarria, who is in contention at the Cognizant Classic this week, is one of the nine alternates.