Good Good Golf goes country with this week’s Desert Open

For this week’s third annual Desert Open, Good Good Golf is, fittingly, going country.

Not only will Good Good’s stable of creators converge on Grass Clippings Rolling Hills on Wednesday night in Tempe, Arizona, but so, too, will several country-music artists, including Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis and Kane Brown.

The event will be televised live on Golf Channel starting at 7 p.m. ET.

“The Desert Open was one of our first live events, and remains one of our and our fans’ favorites,” said Matt Kendrick, Good Good’s CEO and founder. “This year, we’ll see some of the best talent in country music face off against our guys, and we couldn’t be more excited that the action will be live on Golf Channel.”

The Desert Open will feature seven, three-person teams that consist of two Good Good players and one musician, all competing under the lights at the public, par-3 layout.

In addition, the tournament will be part of the Good Good Tour, where Good Good’s players will compete in a season-long points race, with the tour culminating in a Good Good Tour champion.

Here is a list of the full teams for the Desert Open:

• Garrett Clark, Marissa Wenzler, Maddox Batson

• Brad Dalke, Hadley Walts, Kane Brown

• Alexis Miestowski, Malosi Togisala, Jordan Davis

• Mason Green, Tom “Bubbie” Broders, Lukas Nelson

• Sean Walsh, Steve Castaneda, Tucker Wetmore

• Matt ScharI, Yoonhee Kim, Dustin Lynch

• John McCarthy, Ashton DiBlasi, Mitchell Tenpenny