2026 U.S. Open early odds: DeChambeau serious threat to win third title in seven years

There are horses for courses, and as far as the old adage is concerned: Oddsmakers think Bryson DeChambeau is a thoroughbred match for next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

What else could explain DeChambeau being listed above every player in the year’s third major not named Scheffler and McIlroy? Yes, the LIV star and YouTube sensation is a two-time U.S. Open champ. Popularity and pedigree, check and check.

It can’t be that simple though. DeChambeau, who has won twice on the LIV circuit in 2026, missed the cut at Augusta in April and then at Aronimink last week.

At the former, he was thoroughly outplayed by Cameron Young, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton — all players he towers over in the all-too-early favorites list for Shinnecock. At the latter, it was fellow LIV star Jon Rahm outplaying DeChambeau as well as Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele.

Where’s the respect? Nowhere to be found — for now. We’ve got exactly four weeks until the first round tees off in Southampton, New York, so there’s plenty of time for there to be movement on the board.

U.S. Open 2026 odds (courtesy of DraftKings, as of May 21)

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+700)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

Cameron Young (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Brooks Koepka (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+3300)

Justin Thomas (+3500)

Justin Rose (+3500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+3500)

U.S. Open 2026: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Shinnecock The USGA is contesting 13 final qualifying sites to help determine the field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Feels weird to give out picks this prematurely with so many things factoring into the odds over the next month but ... it’s worth noting that Rahm was above DeChambeau in pre-tournament betting at the Masters and again at Aronimink.

Young, the No. 3-ranked player in the world, went off as the fourth favorite pre-tournament at the PGA Championship in front of DeChambeau who was listed just two quarters of value from Åberg and Schaffuele.

And lastly, Brooks Koepka won at Shinnecock in 2018 — the last time the USGA had the tournament in Long Island, while DeChambeau finished T-25. Yet, the five-time major-winning Kopeka is way below his former LIV mate despite a recent resurgence in his own game.

Thus the question persists: What has changed to warrant such an aggressive leapfrogging for DeChambeau amongst the favorites? A course fit is one reason but doesn’t recent form factor in more, if not equal? We shall see how bettors respond to the early odds. Expect adjustments.