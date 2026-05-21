Taylor Moore shoots 62, snatches first-round lead from Brooks Koepka at Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch was supposed to be more sturdy than this in the redesign ... or so we thought.

Scottie Scheffler’s winning 31 under drew some attention a year ago. No way it could be broken again in 2026, right? Never say never — who knows what can happen over the next 54 holes.

Taylor Moore is the first-round leader after a bogey-free 9-under 62 that was capped off with a brilliant birdie putt on the par-5 ninth hole. He booted Brooks Koepka from the top spot on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard.

“I don’t think after the first day,” Moore said when asked if having a lead entering Friday changed his mindset at all. “If I was tied for the lead or one shot lead or whatever, ton of golf left to play, especially here. Got to stay with it.”

Koepka, a five-time major winner with a new putter this week 30 miles north of Dallas, looked comfortable as first-round leader for several hours. That was until Moore surged late, along with Jesper Svensson during what became an eagle-friendly environment.

Svensson, who made four consecutive birdies on his front nine, was able to notch a 63 and tie Koepka for second entering Friday’s second round.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Rd 2 The second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Koepka was bogey-free in his first 18 holes at the redesigned course. A dozen players also went without any mistakes. In addition to Moore and Koepka, those names include:

Stephan Jaeger (64) Michael Thorbjornsen (64) Doug Ghim (65) Austin Eckroat (65) Scottie Scheffler (66) Neal Shipley (66) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (66) Adrien Saddier (66) Beau Hossler (66) Jonathan Byrd (67) Rico Hoey (67) Zecheng Dou (68)

As for all those eagles, the course gave way to a season-high 24 first-round eagles, including from Lanto Griffin, who finished his round with a ‘3' on the same ninth hole that Moore would go on to birdie 20 minutes later.