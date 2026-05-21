Seeking $350M in new capital, LIV plans to operate 10-event, international schedule: Report

Scott O’Neil has had roughly five weeks to put together an investor pitch that will ultimately determine the future direction of LIV Golf.

Confident in the work his new board has put together since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would stop funding LIV’s operations after the 2026 season, O’Neil is taking the league’s revamped business plan out on the road — potentially as early as Thursday.

That’s according to a new report from CNBC’s Dominic Chu outlining how the projected $250 million to $350 million capital raise paves the way for league ownership to be controlled by not only new investors, but the league’s players and LIV management.

In addition to the range of money targeted from investors, Chu reports O’Neil and LIV leadership have landed on a 10-event, global schedule for 2027 and will look to replicate what it achieved with highly attended events in places like South Africa and Australia.

Boutique investment bank Ducera Partners is advising LIV Golf in the pitch process, with the plan highlighting year-over-year growth in sponsorships, partnerships, ticket sales, retail and YouTube viewership.

Parts of the proposal seen by CNBC are targeting qualified investors and aim to “fully recapitalize LIV and drive path to profitability” by the end of 2028.

Since O’Neil’s email to staffers on April 15 assuring them that reports of the league’s demise were false, LIV has held two events — one in Mexico City and the other in Virginia.

The next tournament is scheduled to start May 28 at Asiad Country Club in South Korea.

After that the tour has five more events, two international and three in the United States — including the team championship event in Michigan at the end of August.